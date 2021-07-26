Khaki-clad Pawan Kalyan resumes shoot for Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Telugu remake, see pic

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who was recently seen in Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel, rejoined the sets of upcoming Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum on Monday in Hyderabad. The makers revealed a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan’s character from the movie.

Being directed by Sagar Chandra, the film also stars Rana Daggubati.

Sithara Entertainments, the makers of the movie, revealed that Pawan Kalyan plays a character called Bheemla Nayak, and he will be seen as a cop.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

While Pawan will reprise the role of Ayyappan Nair, which was played by Biju Menon; Rana will be seen in the role of Prithviraj.

Rana is expected to join the sets soon. It’ll be the first time he will share the screen space with Pawan Kalyan.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which had emerged as a box-office hit, also featured director Ranjith as Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads.

At the box-office, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is said to have minted over ₹30 crore. The film is also being remade in Tamil.

In Tamil, the film is all set to be remade with Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar in the lead roles. It’s still not sure who will essay which character. Producer Kathiresan has acquired the Tamil remake rights.