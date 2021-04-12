Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Khiladi teaser: Is Ravi Teja playing dual roles?
Khiladi teaser: Is Ravi Teja playing dual roles?

Khiladi teaser was launched by the makers on Monday. It shows Ravi Teja is a fierce avatar, wielding a hammer for his enemies.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The teaser of Ravi Teja’s upcoming Telugu action-thriller Khiladi was unveiled on Monday ahead of the Ugadi festival. The visuals promise that the film will be an action-packed crime thriller with Ravi Teja likely essaying dual roles.

The visuals don’t give away much in terms of the plot. It does show Ravi Teja in multiple shots, hinting that he might be playing dual roles.

The teaser has shots wherein Ravi Teja is seen walking with a hammer in his hand. There’s even a close up shot of Ravi holding Meenakshi by his neck and aiming at her head.

Pawan Kalyan goes into isolation after staff members test positive for Covid-19

Vakeel Saab review: Pawan Kalyan shines in highly commercialised version of Pink

Allu Sirish on being compared to brother Allu Arjun: The key is to find a niche

Rana Daggubati on married life: Finally, I feel old and settled

The team recently completed a month-long shoot schedule in Milan, Italy where they shot some action sequences. Ravi recently shared a picture from the Milan schedule. He was seen driving a sports bike and wearing a leather jacket. It appears to be a chase sequence.

Directed by Ramesh Varma, Khiladi is gearing up for summer release. It also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nivetha Pethuraj among others.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja was recently seen on screen in Telugu action comedy Krack, which emerged as a box-office hit. The film grossed over Rs. 100 crore at the box-office.

Krack marked the third time collaboration of Ravi Teja and director Gopichand Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marked the second time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu.

Krack featured Ravi Teja in the role of a cop. The film also starred Tamil actors Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar in crucial roles.

Ravi Teja also has two more projects in the offing. However, details about this project are yet unknown.

