Lady Gaga stood up, cheered for Team RRR despite losing out on Best Original Song, fans react: She’s such a cheerleader

When RRR's Naatu Naatu was announced as the Best Original Song winner at the 95th Academy Awards, fellow nominee Lady Gaga stood up to cheer the song as it picked up a historic win. Gaga performed her nominated song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick at the Oscars ceremony on Monday along with Rihanna for Lift Me Up, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren for Applause, Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux for This Is a Life and Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on the stage. Actor Deepika Padukone had introduced Naatu Naatu before Rahul and Kaala took the stage to perform the Telugu song. (Also read: RRR's Naatu Naatu performance gets standing ovation at Oscars, Deepika Padukone introduces it; Priyanka Chopra cheers)

A fan shared the video of Gaga's 'cheerleader' moment on Twitter and wrote, "Lady Gaga’s reaction when Naatu Naatu winning best original song at the #oscars is so pure." As soon as Naatu Naatu is announced as the winner, the singer can be seen getting to her feet and cheering for the Indian song.

Fans also applauded Gaga for her support for Naatu Naatu on Twitter. One user shared, "I love that I stand this woman because she is always so positive and such a pure soul!! She knew how important the song was and what historical moment it would have." Another fan added, "Gaga, one more reason to love her !!! Thank you." Yet another fan stated, "Gaga is too kind, she’s such a cheerleader." "She really shares the love," a fan commented.

Originally, Lady Gaga was not supposed to be performing her nominated song at the ceremony, it was a last-minute addition to the show. The actor-singer had been busy filming for the sequel Joker: Folie à Deux and did not get enough time to rehearse. She performed Hold My Hand dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts, with very little makeup.

She introduced the song on stage and stated, “It’s deeply personal for me. We all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life. We need heroes sometimes. There’s heroes all around us…. You might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside.”

Naatu Naatu was not the only Indian winner at the Oscars as the documentary short The Elephant Whisperers also won in its category. Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves went on stage to accept the award.

