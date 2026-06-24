Lakshmi Manchu says nobody helped her when reporter demeaned her; was asked to delete apology which came a month later

Actor Lakshmi Manchu spoke to the press in Hyderabad on Tuesday while promoting her upcoming show, Top Telugu Influencer, which will stream on the Aha OTT platform. She spoke about her rift with a Telugu journalist last year, revealing that not only did nobody help her during the ordeal, but she was also asked to delete the apology he eventually sent her a month later.

Lakshmi Manchu says nobody helped when reporter demeaned her

Lakshmi Manchu filed a complaint against a reporter last year and shared her ordeal.

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Lakshmi spoke to the press and said it took her a month to receive an apology after a reporter demeaned her during an interview. “It took me one month to get an apology. And when I posted that apology on Twitter, I received a call from the press association. They asked me to remove it because he was feeling bad,” she said, before adding, “Nannu vanda mandi mundu vyaktigatamga ala matladinapudu nenu feel avvadam leda? (Would I also not feel bad when he demeans me in front of hundreds of people?)”

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{{^usCountry}} Lakshmi then claimed that she approached every association and those in charge, before the reporter finally apologised. And later, she says she was asked to remove his apology from her social media. “I went to every association and spoke to everyone in charge. Nobody helped me. I continued, I continued, I continued. There are around 25 names I can take. But I won it. Responsibility has to be in all areas. If I say something objectionable, I have to be questioned,” said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lakshmi then claimed that she approached every association and those in charge, before the reporter finally apologised. And later, she says she was asked to remove his apology from her social media. “I went to every association and spoke to everyone in charge. Nobody helped me. I continued, I continued, I continued. There are around 25 names I can take. But I won it. Responsibility has to be in all areas. If I say something objectionable, I have to be questioned,” said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When a reporter at the press meet claimed that nobody called her from the journalists’ association, that they did help her and informed her that the journalist was no longer working in the field, she replied, “I don’t know, and I don’t care about people who…very good, he deserved it. I had to be the voice of it. I’m not the first person he said something to. I am the first person who called him out. Even journalists had complained to me about him before that. Finally, I had to do something about it. Maybe you don’t know, but I did get a call.” What happened {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When a reporter at the press meet claimed that nobody called her from the journalists’ association, that they did help her and informed her that the journalist was no longer working in the field, she replied, “I don’t know, and I don’t care about people who…very good, he deserved it. I had to be the voice of it. I’m not the first person he said something to. I am the first person who called him out. Even journalists had complained to me about him before that. Finally, I had to do something about it. Maybe you don’t know, but I did get a call.” What happened {{/usCountry}}

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In September 2025, a Great Andhra reporter questioned Lakshmi’s sense of dressing, commenting that she was close to 50 and the mother of a girl child. The actor hit back, asking if he would ask the same question to Mahesh Babu. “How dare you! How dare you ask me that question?” she said. When he backtracked, claiming it’s what was said online about her, she called out misogyny in the film industry. Lakshmi claimed that a superstar’s ex-wife wasn’t getting work because his feelings were prioritised.

Later, Lakshmi filed a complaint against the reporter with the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC), issuing a statement, “India is a country that reveres women as Shakti, yet when we step into professional spaces, we are subjected to casual misogyny, humiliation, and disrespect. This cannot continue. I owe it not only to myself but to the many young women who look up to me to call this out.” She also demanded a public apology.. “Respect is not optional. Accountability is not negotiable,” she stated.

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The reporter only sent her a video and a written apology in October. “I choose to close this chapter now with dignity and peace and move forward with renewed strength and respect for every woman who continues to raise her voice with integrity,” wrote Lakshmi, posting the video and written apology on her social media.

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Top Telugu Influencers will stream on Aha from July 3 at 7 PM. Lakshmi last starred in Pookie and Lechindi Mahila Lokam this year. She was a contestant on The Traitors India last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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