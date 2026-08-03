Lenin OTT release: When and where to watch Akhil Akkineni's comeback film with Bhagyashri Borse

Lenin OTT release: Murali Kishor Abburu’s action drama film Lenin was released in theatres on July 10 to mixed reviews. However, the film offered a respite to Akhil Akkineni, whose last film, Agent, tanked at the box office. The film will hit OTT soon, in less than a month of its release, as is the norm in Telugu cinema. Know when and where to stream it.

When and where to stream Lenin

Lenin OTT release: Akhil Akkineni plays the lead in the Murali Kishor Abburu film.

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Lenin will stream on Zee5 from August 7 only in Telugu, its original language of release. Making the announcement, the OTT platform released a new trailer. Their caption read: “The roar begins. A story of love, revenge, and revolution is all set to take over your screens. #Lenin premieres on August 7, exclusively on Telugu Zee 5. #BlockbusterLENIN.” The trailer, which gives a glimpse of the story, features a voiceover by Akhil’s dad, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

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{{^usCountry}} Nagarjuna also shot a special promotional video to announce the OTT release of Lenin, in which he remarks he’s happy about the date, as August is his birthday month too. It was captioned, “Koduthunnam kaadu... Kottesam anthe! Theatres lo miss ayithe...Zee 5 lo miss avvakandi. (Don’t say we’re winning, we have won. If you’ve missed it in theatres, don’t miss it on Zee5) A special thanks to #KingNagarjuna Garu for taking the time to support #BlockbusterLENIN. Your encouragement means a lot to us. #LENIN streams from August 7, exclusively on Telugu Zee 5.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nagarjuna also shot a special promotional video to announce the OTT release of Lenin, in which he remarks he’s happy about the date, as August is his birthday month too. It was captioned, “Koduthunnam kaadu... Kottesam anthe! Theatres lo miss ayithe...Zee 5 lo miss avvakandi. (Don’t say we’re winning, we have won. If you’ve missed it in theatres, don’t miss it on Zee5) A special thanks to #KingNagarjuna Garu for taking the time to support #BlockbusterLENIN. Your encouragement means a lot to us. #LENIN streams from August 7, exclusively on Telugu Zee 5.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Akhil Akkineni’s comeback film Lenin

Lenin is written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, and jointly produced by Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, presented by Annapurna Studios. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹49.14 crore net in India and ₹67.09 crore gross worldwide since its release.

Lenin stars Akhil and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles, alongside Sivaji, Sunil, Easwari Rao, Brahmaji, Getup Srinu, Ramki, Pramod Panju and others. It tells the story of a young man whose personal journey evolves into a larger battle for injustice. An emotional love story gradually unfolds into an intense conflict rooted in family bonds, power struggles and the unwavering determination to protect one's people.

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Akhil’s last film, Surender Reddy’s spy film Agent in 2023, failed to make a mark and made only ₹13.40 crore worldwide despite being mounted on a massive budget. Lenin proved to be a comeback for the actor who has been waiting for a hit.