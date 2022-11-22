Lungi-clad Chiranjeevi all set to wow audience with his moves in teaser of Waltair Veerayya song Boss Party

Actor Chiranjeevi, who was recently seen in Telugu film Godfather, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. The makers released the promo of the song Boss Party from the movie on Tuesday. The track teases fans with Chiranjeevi in a lungi-clad avatar and promises some great moves. Also read: IFFI 2022: Chiranjeevi named Indian Film Personality of the Year

The song will release on Wednesday. The makers dropped a sneak-peek of the video. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house of Waltair Veerayya, shared the promo of Boss Party.

The first single is a foot-tapping number from Devi Sri Prasad. Sharing the promo, the team wrote, "Welcome to the Biggest Party. #WaltairVeerayya First Single #BossParty glimpse out now! Full song tomorrow at 4.05 PM."

In the video, composer Devi Sri Prasad urges everyone to get ready to groove with all the energy as Chiranjeevi, who’s also known as Boss by his fans, comes to dance. He wears a lungi and smokes a beedi.

Directed by Bobby, Waltair Veerayya is slated for Sankranti 2023 release. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa and Ravi Teja in a cameo.

Earlier this year, Chiranjeevi was seen in Telugu action-thriller Acharya, which also featured Ram Charan in a key role. The film turned out to be a massive box-office disaster.

Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, was about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

This was the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen sharing screen space together in full-length roles.

In a recent media interaction, Chiranjeevi owned the failure of Acharya and said he has no qualms about it. “I take full responsibility when a film fails and I take the failure of Acharya in my stride. I have no guilt feeling about doing the film. In fact, both Ram Charan and I returned 80 percent of our remuneration to the producer,” he said.

Despite grossing ₹73 crore from the first three days of release, the film ended up as a flop. Reportedly, the theatrical value of Acharya was pegged at ₹140 crore. At the end of its theatrical run, the film couldn’t even break even at the ticket windows.

