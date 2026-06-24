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Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 6: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film sees a midweek drop, collects 33 crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 6: Samantha Ruth Prabhu received positive reviews for her performance in the action drama.

Jun 24, 2026 10:34 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 6: Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram was released last week and debuted to good numbers at the box office. The film has already grossed 50 crore worldwide. Despite an expected dip in numbers during the weekdays, the film has managed to secure a good hold. It has already become Samantha's highest-grossing solo earner. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu glows as Raj Nidimoru plays with Chinmayi Sripaada, Rahul Ravindran's twins. See pics)

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 6: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in the Nandini Reddy film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected 2.50 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to 33.20 crore. It showed an occupancy of 27.4% from 2516 shows. The film brought in 5.35 crore on its opening day and performed well during the weekend. In comparison, Wednesday saw a midweek dip compared to the rest of the days. During the weekend, it collected 7.65 crore on Saturday and 10.10 crore on Sunday.

The Telegu version of the film is doing better than the Tamil one. On Wednesday, the Telugu version collected 2.35 crore while the Tamil version managed to earn only 15 lakhs.

About the film

Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the film’s story, and Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi aided him in the screenplay. The film stars Samantha in the lead role along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. This is Nandini and Samantha’s third film after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019).

 
samantha ruth prabhu
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