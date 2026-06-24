Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 6: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film sees a midweek drop, collects 33 crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 6: Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram was released last week and debuted to good numbers at the box office. The film has already grossed ₹50 crore worldwide. Despite an expected dip in numbers during the weekdays, the film has managed to secure a good hold. It has already become Samantha's highest-grossing solo earner. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu glows as Raj Nidimoru plays with Chinmayi Sripaada, Rahul Ravindran's twins. See pics)

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 6: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in the Nandini Reddy film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected ₹2.50 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to ₹33.20 crore. It showed an occupancy of 27.4% from 2516 shows. The film brought in ₹5.35 crore on its opening day and performed well during the weekend. In comparison, Wednesday saw a midweek dip compared to the rest of the days. During the weekend, it collected ₹7.65 crore on Saturday and ₹10.10 crore on Sunday.

The Telegu version of the film is doing better than the Tamil one. On Wednesday, the Telugu version collected ₹2.35 crore while the Tamil version managed to earn only ₹15 lakhs.

About the film

Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the film’s story, and Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi aided him in the screenplay. The film stars Samantha in the lead role along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. This is Nandini and Samantha’s third film after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019).

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{{^usCountry}} The film tells the story about a woman named Swarna (Samantha) who marries into a traditional household but struggles to win over her new family. The drama intensifies when a dangerous threat from Swarna's past resurfaces. To shield the very family that doubts her, she must fight to protect them while keeping her real identity a secret. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film tells the story about a woman named Swarna (Samantha) who marries into a traditional household but struggles to win over her new family. The drama intensifies when a dangerous threat from Swarna's past resurfaces. To shield the very family that doubts her, she must fight to protect them while keeping her real identity a secret. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Thanking the audience for the warm response after its release, Nandini wrote, “For making this story your own, for getting everything we tried to say and for celebrating it ….. this is truly the victory of the audience (folded hands emojis)….. so so grateful. This win hits very different.” It remains to be seen if the film maintains momentum through the week or shows a further dip. The film received positive reviews upon its release and has since benefited from strong word of mouth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thanking the audience for the warm response after its release, Nandini wrote, “For making this story your own, for getting everything we tried to say and for celebrating it ….. this is truly the victory of the audience (folded hands emojis)….. so so grateful. This win hits very different.” It remains to be seen if the film maintains momentum through the week or shows a further dip. The film received positive reviews upon its release and has since benefited from strong word of mouth. {{/usCountry}}

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