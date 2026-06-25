Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film ends week 1 with 35 crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 7: Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres last Friday. In a week of its release, the film has crossed the ₹35 crore mark and become the actor's highest-grossing solo hit.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from the Nandini Reddy film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected ₹2.42 crore net on Thursday, taking its one-week domestic total to ₹35.62 crore. The film stayed steady compared to Wednesday, when it collected ₹2.50 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaaram had an opening of ₹5.25 crore and saw a spike over the weekend, collecting ₹7.65 crore on Saturday and ₹10.10 crore on Sunday. The film showed an expected dip on Monday, bringing in ₹4.10 crore, and it collected ₹3.50 crore on Tuesday.

Samantha’s film is on its way to beat the lifetime collections of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit: A Love Story, which collected ₹36.69 crore in India in its lifetime, and Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju’s Kara, which brought in ₹37.61 crore. Maa Inti Bangaaram has performed better in Telugu than its Tamil version, Engal Thangam.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

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{{^usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini, created by Raj Nidimoru, with Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi assisting him on the screenplay, and produced by Samantha, Raj and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Apart from Samantha, the film stars Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini, created by Raj Nidimoru, with Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi assisting him on the screenplay, and produced by Samantha, Raj and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Apart from Samantha, the film stars Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film tells the story of Swarna, alias Jhansi, who meets her husband’s family for the first time. Even as she struggles to impress them as the perfect daughter-in-law, Karuna surfaces from her past and threatens to upend it all. Not only must she fight the perception of not being the perfect housewife, but she must also keep the dangerous Karuna at bay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film tells the story of Swarna, alias Jhansi, who meets her husband’s family for the first time. Even as she struggles to impress them as the perfect daughter-in-law, Karuna surfaces from her past and threatens to upend it all. Not only must she fight the perception of not being the perfect housewife, but she must also keep the dangerous Karuna at bay. {{/usCountry}}

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Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres on June 19 to positive reviews and collected over ₹50 crore worldwide in its first few days. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen whether the film sees a spike in collections again and crosses the ₹100 crore mark. This marks Samantha’s return to the silver screen after the 2023 films Shaakunthalam and Kushi. She starred in the 2024 Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny and produced the 2025 film Subham, in which she played a cameo.

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