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Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film ends week 1 with 35 crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 7: Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action film has performed better than expected. 

Jun 25, 2026 10:10 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 7: Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres last Friday. In a week of its release, the film has crossed the 35 crore mark and become the actor's highest-grossing solo hit.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from the Nandini Reddy film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected 2.42 crore net on Thursday, taking its one-week domestic total to 35.62 crore. The film stayed steady compared to Wednesday, when it collected 2.50 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaaram had an opening of 5.25 crore and saw a spike over the weekend, collecting 7.65 crore on Saturday and 10.10 crore on Sunday. The film showed an expected dip on Monday, bringing in 4.10 crore, and it collected 3.50 crore on Tuesday.

Samantha’s film is on its way to beat the lifetime collections of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit: A Love Story, which collected 36.69 crore in India in its lifetime, and Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju’s Kara, which brought in 37.61 crore. Maa Inti Bangaaram has performed better in Telugu than its Tamil version, Engal Thangam.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres on June 19 to positive reviews and collected over 50 crore worldwide in its first few days. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen whether the film sees a spike in collections again and crosses the 100 crore mark. This marks Samantha’s return to the silver screen after the 2023 films Shaakunthalam and Kushi. She starred in the 2024 Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny and produced the 2025 film Subham, in which she played a cameo.

 
samantha ruth prabhu
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