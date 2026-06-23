Maa Inti Bangaaram worldwide box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu soaks in love as film grosses ₹50 crore
Maa Inti Bangaaram worldwide box office collection day 4: Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action drama has done well since its release.
Maa Inti Bangaaram worldwide box office collection day 4: Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram is going strong at the box office and has already grossed ₹50 crore worldwide. The film, released in theatres last Friday, performed well even on Monday, despite an expected dip. It became Samantha’s highest solo grosser by the first weekend of its release.
Maa Inti Bangaaram worldwide box office collection
On Tuesday, Samantha announced that Maa Inti Bangaaram has grossed over ₹50 crore worldwide. “Your love means the world to me (heart emoji) Thank you (folded hands emoji) #MaaIntiBangaaram,” she wrote, sharing a poster about the film grossing ₹50 crore worldwide. Her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, wrote, “50 CRORES IN RECORD TIME (fire emojis) #MaaIntiBangaaram collects a gross of over 50 CRORES WORLDWIDE IN JUST 4 DAYS (blast emojis).”
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected ₹27.20 crore net in India and ₹46.04 crore worldwide in its first four days of release. The film has become the highest-grossing solo release for Samantha, beating her previous films U-Turn (2018), Oh! Baby (2019) and Yashoda (2022). Maa Inti Bangaaram has already beaten the lifetime haul of Tamil film With Love ( ₹39.44 crore) and Telugu film Nari Nari Naduma Murari ( ₹38.75 crore). It has Dacoit ( ₹56.14 crore) and Kara ( ₹53.78 crore) to contend with next.
About Maa Inti Bangaaram{{/usCountry}}
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected ₹27.20 crore net in India and ₹46.04 crore worldwide in its first four days of release. The film has become the highest-grossing solo release for Samantha, beating her previous films U-Turn (2018), Oh! Baby (2019) and Yashoda (2022). Maa Inti Bangaaram has already beaten the lifetime haul of Tamil film With Love ( ₹39.44 crore) and Telugu film Nari Nari Naduma Murari ( ₹38.75 crore). It has Dacoit ( ₹56.14 crore) and Kara ( ₹53.78 crore) to contend with next.
About Maa Inti Bangaaram{{/usCountry}}
Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the film’s story, and Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi aided him in the screenplay. The film stars Samantha in the lead role along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. This is Nandini and Samantha’s third film after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019).{{/usCountry}}
Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the film’s story, and Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi aided him in the screenplay. The film stars Samantha in the lead role along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. This is Nandini and Samantha’s third film after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019).{{/usCountry}}
Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed over ₹43 crore in its first weekend. Thanking the audience for the response, Nandini wrote, “For making this story your own, for getting everything we tried to say and for celebrating it ….. this is truly the victory of the audience (folded hands emojis)….. so so grateful. This win hits very different.” It remains to be seen if the film maintains momentum through the week or shows a further dip. The film received positive reviews upon its release and has since benefited from strong word of mouth.
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