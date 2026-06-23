Maa Inti Bangaaram worldwide box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu soaks in love as film grosses 50 crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram worldwide box office collection day 4: Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram is going strong at the box office and has already grossed ₹50 crore worldwide. The film, released in theatres last Friday, performed well even on Monday, despite an expected dip. It became Samantha’s highest solo grosser by the first weekend of its release.

Maa Inti Bangaaram worldwide box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram worldwide box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in the Nandini Reddy film.

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On Tuesday, Samantha announced that Maa Inti Bangaaram has grossed over ₹50 crore worldwide. “Your love means the world to me (heart emoji) Thank you (folded hands emoji) #MaaIntiBangaaram,” she wrote, sharing a poster about the film grossing ₹50 crore worldwide. Her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, wrote, “50 CRORES IN RECORD TIME (fire emojis) #MaaIntiBangaaram collects a gross of over 50 CRORES WORLDWIDE IN JUST 4 DAYS (blast emojis).”

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{{^usCountry}} According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected ₹27.20 crore net in India and ₹46.04 crore worldwide in its first four days of release. The film has become the highest-grossing solo release for Samantha, beating her previous films U-Turn (2018), Oh! Baby (2019) and Yashoda (2022). Maa Inti Bangaaram has already beaten the lifetime haul of Tamil film With Love ( ₹39.44 crore) and Telugu film Nari Nari Naduma Murari ( ₹38.75 crore). It has Dacoit ( ₹56.14 crore) and Kara ( ₹53.78 crore) to contend with next. About Maa Inti Bangaaram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the trade website Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected ₹27.20 crore net in India and ₹46.04 crore worldwide in its first four days of release. The film has become the highest-grossing solo release for Samantha, beating her previous films U-Turn (2018), Oh! Baby (2019) and Yashoda (2022). Maa Inti Bangaaram has already beaten the lifetime haul of Tamil film With Love ( ₹39.44 crore) and Telugu film Nari Nari Naduma Murari ( ₹38.75 crore). It has Dacoit ( ₹56.14 crore) and Kara ( ₹53.78 crore) to contend with next. About Maa Inti Bangaaram {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the film’s story, and Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi aided him in the screenplay. The film stars Samantha in the lead role along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. This is Nandini and Samantha’s third film after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj wrote the film’s story, and Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi aided him in the screenplay. The film stars Samantha in the lead role along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. This is Nandini and Samantha’s third film after Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). {{/usCountry}}

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Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed over ₹43 crore in its first weekend. Thanking the audience for the response, Nandini wrote, “For making this story your own, for getting everything we tried to say and for celebrating it ….. this is truly the victory of the audience (folded hands emojis)….. so so grateful. This win hits very different.” It remains to be seen if the film maintains momentum through the week or shows a further dip. The film received positive reviews upon its release and has since benefited from strong word of mouth.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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