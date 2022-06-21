Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's New York vacation with walk on 5th Avenue, lunch with friends. See posts

After their Italy trip, actor Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar reached New York and are enjoying their stay in the city. Taking to Instagram, Namrata posted a selfie as she and Mahesh posed with their friends. In the close-up picture, Mahesh was seen in a white T-shirt and dark glasses. Namrata wore a beige shawl over her T-shirt as she sported glasses. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu ‘making memories’ with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids in Italy)

Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote, "Good food.. good fun..good times! Lunch is always more fun with the inner circle!! #ILoveNYC (heart suit and Statue of Liberty emojis) @urstrulymahesh @anilsunkara1 #NaveenYerneni @syerneni79 @prasanthpinnamaneni." They seemingly posed outside a restaurant. Reacting to the post, Shilpa Shirodkar dropped several red heart emojis.

Earlier, Mahesh on his Instagram account shared a video as he and Namrata walked on the 5th Avenue of the city. In the clip, the couple was seen crossing the road. Mahesh turned back to look at the camera and flashed a thumbs-up sign and smiled. For the outing, Mahesh wore a pink sweatshirt, grey pants and shoes. Namrata opted for a navy blue full-sleeve T-shirt, brown pants and sneakers.

Mahesh captioned the post, "Nothing can beat a stroll on 5th ave… capture credits goes again to my good old friend @xavieraugustin (hug emoji) it’s the BIG APPLE now (grinning face emojis)." He added BTS and Coldplay's song My Universe as the background music. Reacting to the post, Namrata commented, "@xavieraugustin when did this happen (laughing face emojis)."

Last week, Mahesh and Namrata were travelling in Milan with their children-Sitara and Gautam. On Instagram, Mahesh posted a selfie with Namrata as they twinned in black. He captioned the post, "Summer air, freedom and us! #MomentsInMilan." Namrata responded to the post by dropping kiss emojis in the comment section.

Namrata had posted a family picture. She wrote, "Last dinner in Milano! Museums meals with phenomenal food and taste!! These kids have graduated Michelin meals...I must say no more spaghetti and pasta."

Meanwhile, Mahesh will next collaborate with filmmaker Trivikam Srinivas for the yet-to-be-titled movie. He will soon be seen with Pooja Hedge in a Sukumar's directorial. He was last seen in the hit Telegu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12.

