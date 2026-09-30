Fahadh Faasil is set to release his Telugu film Don't Trouble the Trouble this Friday. Written and directed by Shashank Yeleti, the movie also stars Ssara Palekar as a child artist in the lead role. The film is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and SS Karthikeya and is presented by SS Rajamouli. Now Mahesh Babu has reviewed the film and he only had good things to share about the makers and called it a gem. (Also read: Fahadh Faasil, 44, says he feels like he's ‘married to a child’ in rare comment about wife Nazriya Nazim, 31)

Mahesh Babu praises Don't Trouble The Trouble

Mahesh Babu showered praise on Fahadh Faasil's performance in Don't Trouble the Trouble.

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Mahesh Babu took to his X account and wrote on Wednesday, “Just watched the #DontTroubleTheTrouble Movie!!! What a beautifully complete experience this is. Such a well crafted and happy film… thoroughly entertaining and deeply moving at the same time. The film carries such a rare sense of warmth throughout!!!”

He praised Fahadh Faasil's performance in particular and added, “Fahadh sir - u are a stupendous actor. Watching u evolve, experiment and reinvent yourself is truly inspiring. Fahadh sir and our lil cute Ssara are simply brilliant together. You can see the characters living, breathing and feeling every moment!!!”

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‘Everyone should experience this magic’

{{^usCountry}} The actor went on to add, “Karth - you couldn’t have asked for a more special beginning. After everything you have poured into this film, you can finally breathe easy. You and Shobu have created something truly special and I couldn’t be happier for you both. Shashank you have done a fantastic job. The way you have brought this beautiful world together is truly commendable… Sending all my love and best wishes to the entire team. You have a gem on your hands.. October 2nd… everyone should experience this magic.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor went on to add, “Karth - you couldn’t have asked for a more special beginning. After everything you have poured into this film, you can finally breathe easy. You and Shobu have created something truly special and I couldn’t be happier for you both. Shashank you have done a fantastic job. The way you have brought this beautiful world together is truly commendable… Sending all my love and best wishes to the entire team. You have a gem on your hands.. October 2nd… everyone should experience this magic.” {{/usCountry}}

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In Don't Trouble the Trouble, Fahadh stars as Suri, a small-time con artist and street magician in Hyderabad whose fake illusions collide with the real supernatural powers of a young girl named Divya (Ssara Palekar).

What do we know about Varanasi

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Directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is the filmmaker's first feature since the global success of RRR. Starring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra, the film blends mythology and Indian folklore with sci-fi elements such as time travel to create a globe-trotting adventure. The film also marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap, adding to the excitement among fans.