Mahesh Babu hugs Namrata Shirodkar as they vacation in Switzerland, fans ask, 'are you guys on a world tour?' See pics

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been vacationing in Switzerland. On Sunday, Namrata shared photos with Mahesh on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Mahesh is seen hugging Namrata as they posed for pictures. Also Read: Bill Gates says ‘was great meeting’ Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar in New York: ‘You never know who you’ll run into’

Sharing the photos, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “St. Moritz it is!! Nothing compares to you! @urstrulymahesh." In the picture, Namrata is seen wearing a light blue outfit and Mahesh is wearing a with gray coat.

Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar commented, “Love you both so so so much." One fan commented, “Okay! I am not jealous.” Another one said, “You guys travel a lot. Beautiful photos.” While one asked, “Are you guys on a world tour?” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

A few days back, Namrata shared an adorable picture with her daughter on her Instagram Stories from Switzerland. In the image, Namrata held her daughter Sitara close as they posed for a photo. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Mind and body reset! Some wellness stories are incomparable.”

Namrata Shirodkar poses with daughter Sitara.

Sitara also shared several photos of herself on her Instagram handle. She recently shared a picture from Weggis, a city in Switzerland and wrote, “Nature is a sublime storyteller in every setting!” Namrata commented on her photo, “You are my sunshine.”

Last month, the couple visited US and posed with billionaire Bill Gates in New York. Sharing the photo with Bill, Mahesh described him as ‘one of the greatest visionaries’ and ‘very humble’. The actor also said he’s ‘truly an inspiration’. “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Bill Gates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!” Mahesh wrote.

Since May, Mahesh and Namrata have been on a holiday with their children. They've shared photos from US, Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland.

