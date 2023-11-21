‘Mahesh Babu is a disciplined person and passionate about fitness’: His lifestyle coach reveals

Ever since Mahesh Babu debuted in 1999 with Raja Kumarudu, he has given his contemporaries a run for their money. While everyone respects his talent, the actor’s looks are often spoken about. He even makes self-referential jokes about how hard it is to maintain his good looks. His lifestyle coach, Luke Cautinho spoke to a publication recently, revealing just how passionate Mahesh is about his health and fitness. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu to fund 40 students’ education in remembrance of his late father Krishna)

‘Mahesh is constantly looking to be better’

Mahesh Babu's lifestyle coach was all praise for the actor(Instagram)

Luke told Deccan Chronicle that Mahesh isn’t afraid to put in the hard work it takes to look the way he does and lead the lifestyle he aims for. “He’s very disciplined and passionate about fitness,” said Luke, adding, “He came to us already disciplined and very fit. But we always have conversations in terms of - how can I look after my liver, look after my kidney? How do I increase energy despite being sleep deprived? We’re constantly talking.”

Karthi saw Mahesh getting fit

While promoting his film Kaashmora in Hyderabad a few years ago, Karthi had revealed that Mahesh and him grew up together and he saw the actor getting fit. Karthi and Mahesh studied in the same high school and he once said, “I was studying science, Mahesh was studying commerce. We had a mutual friend and he would often borrow notes from me. But we never interacted much. He used to be unfit in school but once he joined college, I saw him running all the time. He became fit and healthy after that.”

Mahesh shares his fitness journey

“Nothing is ever black & white when it comes to hard work... shaping it up!!” is how Mahesh put it recently, sharing a monochrome picture of him working out on Instagram. The Guntur Kaaram actor often shares pictures and videos of him hitting the gym at home, sharing his fitness journey on social media. In fact, even during the pandemic, the actor ensured he stayed fit by hitting the pool at his palatial home with his children Gautam and Sitara.

