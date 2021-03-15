Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara calls Alia Bhatt her 'favourite actress', wishes her on birthday

Actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's little daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni took to Instagram on Monday to wish Alia Bhatt on her birthday. Sharing a picture, she wrote that Alia is her favorite actress.

She captioned her post: “Happy Birthday to my favourite actress @aliaabhatt. Lots of love.”

Sitara is quite active on social media. She’s already popular with her YouTube channel with her friend Aadya (daughter of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally).

In the channel, they have fun doing DIY crafts, painting and games. The YouTube channel, named 'Aadya & Sitara', which was launched in June 2019, has over 48 thousand subscribers.

Recently, Sitara had her first shot at stardom when she voiced the character of Baby Elsa in the Telugu dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen 2.

While Mahesh Babu’s son Gautham has already forayed into cinema and has played a few roles, 7-year-old Sitara is yet to make her acting debut.

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt’s birthday, the makers of RRR – which marks her Telugu debut – unveiled the first look of her character from the movie.

In RRR, Alia plays a character called Sita, and she’s paired with Ram Charan’s character Alluri Sitarama Raju. Rajamouli described Alia’s character as strong-willed.

Alia will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.