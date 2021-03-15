IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora arrive for Alia Bhatt's birthday party
Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday at Karan Johar's party.(Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday at Karan Johar's party.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora arrive for Alia Bhatt's birthday party

  • Filmmaker Karan Johar held Alia Bhatt's birthday party and Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and many others were in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:30 AM IST

arrBollywood star couples Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, were spotted arriving for a grand party filmmaker Karan Johar threw at his place to celebrate Alia Bhatt's birthday. Alia was spotted in a black and red dress for the occasion. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was also spotted at the bash.

Ranveer arrives at the bash.(Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer arrives at the bash.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone spotted arriving for the party.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone spotted arriving for the party.(Varinder Chawla)
Alias birthday party held at KJos(Varinder Chawla)
Alias birthday party held at KJos(Varinder Chawla)


Videos from the paps show the couples arrived together. While Deepika was seen in a one-shoulder, white dress, Ranveer drove his car as he arrived for the bash, dressed in a dark-coloured jacket and cap. Deepika had also posted her picture in the same dress on her Instagram Story, without any caption.


Arjun and Malaika were seen arriving in the same car as he drove. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia's Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji were also spotted.

Karan launched Alia in Bollywood with his 2012 directorial venture Student of the Year and is often considered Alia's mentor in the industry. She has proved herself with critically acclaimed films, including Imtiaz Ali's Highway (2014), Abhishek Choubey's Udta Punjab (2016) and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018), among others.

However, her most recent appearance was in her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, was widely panned by critics. Next up, Alia has an interesting line up of ambitious and interesting projects over a variety of genres.

Over the weekend, Alia attended a friend's wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Pictures and videos of the Bollywood star surfaced online, and she also posted a picture from their celebrations on her Instagram Stories.

Also read: Riddhima wishes Alia on her birthday, shares throwback pics with Ranbir, Neetu

On the personal front, Alia has been dating Ranbir Kapoor and after keeping the relationship under wraps for some time, they have now begun talking about it. Alia has been by his and his family's side ever since the death of his father, Rishi Kapoor in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
alia bhatt karan johar deepika padukone ranveer singh arjun kapoor malaika arora

Related Stories

Billie Eilish at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
music

Grammys 2021: From Billie Eilish to Kanye West, complete list of winners

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion have all emerged winners at this year's socially distanced ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt celebrates her 28th birthday on Monday.
Alia Bhatt celebrates her 28th birthday on Monday.
bollywood

Riddhima wishes Alia on her birthday, shares throwback pics with Ranbir, Neetu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:34 AM IST
  • Sharing throwback pics of their frequent get-togethers, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted her birthday wish for her brother Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
bollywood

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee says that while everybody is happy that work has finally started, they’re a little scared and cautious, too amid this new normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
bollywood

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Singer-turned-actor Shirley Setia says there were days when rejections led to self doubts, adding that her family helped her stay committed to her dream of acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Randeep Hooda doesn’t rely on stylised baggage or certain body shape for his projects, instead he likes to start it from scratch every single time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.
Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on Monday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on Monday.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.
bollywood

Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor revealed she once rejected a boy for an exam.
Janhvi Kapoor revealed she once rejected a boy for an exam.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016.
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016.
bollywood

Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan shares his last social media post.(PTI)
Aamir Khan shares his last social media post.(PTI)
bollywood

Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, turned 28 today
Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, turned 28 today
bollywood

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt, who turns 28 today, is truly Bollywood’s queen of comebacks, and we revisit some instances when she proved why she deserves that tag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhay Deol is close to Esha and Ahana Deol.
Abhay Deol is close to Esha and Ahana Deol.
bollywood

Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Rohini Iyer, Preity G Zinta and Guneet Monga
(From left) Rohini Iyer, Preity G Zinta and Guneet Monga
bollywood

A gathering for a better tomorrow

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Preity G Zinta, Guneet Monga and Rohini Iyer led a panel on ‘Women’s Rights Today’ hosted by United For Human Rights
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samantha Akkineni says she is looking forward to watching Alia Bhatt in RRR.
Samantha Akkineni says she is looking forward to watching Alia Bhatt in RRR.
bollywood

Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP