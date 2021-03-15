Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes Alia Bhatt on her birthday, shares throwback pics with Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu
- Sharing throwback pics of their frequent get-togethers, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted her birthday wish for her brother Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.
Actor Alia Bhatt celebrates her 28th birthday on Monday and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has posted a few pictures to wish her on her birthday.
Sharing pictures of Ali with herself and their moms, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest bday" on her Instagram Stories. One of the images shows a group pic with Neetu, Alia, Ranbir and Soni posing with a few others.
Ranbir, Alia's co-star from Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, recently tested positive for coronavirus and is under self-quarantine at home. Neetu had confirmed the news and wrote on her Instagram page, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."
Recently, Alia posted a heart-warming pic and revealed she was missing Ranbir. She posted a close-up of two hands holding each other - Ranbir's and Alia's. She posted a heart emoji and wrote, "major missing".
Alia attended in friend's wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan recently. Pictures and videos of the Bollywood star surfaced online, as she turned bridesmaid for her best friend Rhea Khurana on Saturday.
Alia and Ranbir have been together for some time and after keeping the relationship under wraps, they have now begun talking about it openly. Alia has been by his and his family's side ever since the death of his father, Rishi Kapoor in 2020.
Also read: Can Alia Bhatt's upcoming lineup of films erase the memory of Sadak 2?
In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had also revealed that their love would have been ‘sealed’ had the pandemic not hit their lives. On the question of marriage, he had said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
- Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday
- Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note
- Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination
- Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'
- Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'
- Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch
- Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'
- Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here
- Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A gathering for a better tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'
- Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox