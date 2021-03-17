Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara has a fan moment with Tamannaah Bhatia, see pic
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara has a fan moment with Tamannaah Bhatia, see pic

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara got an opportunity to meet Tamannaah Bhatia on the set of the actor's commercial with her father Mahesh Babu.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia with Sitara.

Actor Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in her latest Instagram post shared a picture in which she’s seen standing next to Tamannaah Bhatia. Sitara said it’s the perk of being with her father on-set.

Sitara captioned her post: “Look who I met today. Perks of being on-set with Nanna! (sic).”

On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah came together to shoot an ad film for a popular electronics brand. It was on the set of this shoot that Sitara got to meet Tamannaah.

The ad film was shot by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga Reddy. It marked the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Sandeep.

Recently, Sitara had her first shot at stardom when she voiced the character of Baby Elsa in the Telugu dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen 2. She’s already popular on her YouTube channel with her friend Aadya (daughter of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally).

On the channel, they have fun doing DIY crafts, painting and games. The YouTube channel, named 'Aadya & Sitara', which was launched in June 2019, has over 48000 subscribers.

While Mahesh Babu’s son Gautham has already forayed into cinema and has played a few roles, 8-year-old Sitara is yet to make her acting debut.

