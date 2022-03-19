Mahesh Babu says daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is 'stealing the show' in music video debut, fans say 'already a star'

Mahesh Babu was a proud father as he released a promo of his new song that will see him dancing with his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. The music video of Penny, which will feature in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, will be the first time Sitara will be seen on the big screen. It will also be the first time that the father-daughter duo will be seen together in a movie. Also Read| Mahesh Babu reacts as daughter Sitara grooves to his Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Kalaavathi: 'You beat me to it'. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh Babu shared a promo video of the song Penny on his Twitter account on Saturday, writing a sweet message for his nine-year-old daughter. "She's stealing the show... once again!!" the actor wrote, revealing that the full video of the song will be released on Sunday, March 20.

The video started with a neon sign reading Superstar Mahesh Babu, before it introduced Sitara Ghattamaneni on the screen. "For the first time ever FT. Princess Sitara Ghattamaneni in a music video," the text on the screen read. The next scenes showed Mahesh and Sitara performing the hook step of the song in separate settings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh Babu's fans agreed with him in the comment section. One wrote alongside a still of Sitara in the song, "This shot #sitaraghattamaneni dominated @urstrulyMahesh in the 45 seconds promo. Already a star in my book." Another wrote, "Penny song will be sensation."

Sitara also shared the promo of the song on her Instagram account, and wrote that she hopes that she make her father feel proud of her. She captioned the video, "Super happy to have collaborated with the amazing team of #SarkaruVaariPaata for #Penny!! Nanna, I hope I make you proud!" adding hugging emojis.

Actor Namrata Shirodkar - Mahesh's wife and Sitara's mother - showered praises on her daughter in the comment section. She wrote, "my little one .. my Little Rock star," adding a series of fire and heart-eyed emojis. Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar also commented a sweet note for her niece. The actor wrote, "Omg my baby.. many many congratulations and may I just say you are absolutely amazing sending you loads of love and blessings forever."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, a Telugu-language action comedy film written and directed by Parasuram, is scheduled for a release on May 12. The movie will mark the first time that Mahesh Babu will be seen opposite Keerthy Suresh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON