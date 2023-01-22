Mahesh Babu thanks Namrata Shirodkar ‘for being you always’ in birthday post, Gautam and Sitara wish 'northern star'

Former actor Namrata Shirodkar received birthday wishes from her husband-actor Mahesh Babu and their children--son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mahesh Babu posted a photo of Namrata from their recent vacation in Switzerland. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar share pics from Switzerland with their children)

In the picture, Namrata posed in warm clothes--red sweater, navy blue jacket, brown pants and white sneakers. Mahesh captioned the post, "Happy birthday NSG! Thank you for putting things in perspective... for lifting me up and for being you always! (red heart emojis) @namratashirodkar."

Gautam also posted a throwback picture with his mother to wish her. In the selfie, clicked by Namrata, the duo sat on a bench. Both of them, dressed in warm clothes, smiled and posed for the camera. Gautam wrote, "Happy birthday Amma!! Missing you already. @namratashirodkar." Reacting to the post, Namrata commented, "Love you so so much."

Sitara shared a video featuring herself, Namrata, and Gautam. The clip featured old as well as new photos of the trio on vacations--inside a flight, roaming the streets, enjoying ice cream. Sitara said, "Happy birthday Amma. You're my northern star, my rock & my best friend. I hope this birthday is just as incredible as you are. Love you, always and forever!" Namrata responded with, "Love you so so much."

Last year, in an interview with the Telugu YouTube channel, Prema the journalist, Namrata opened up about her career and why she didn’t pursue acting post-marriage. “Mahesh was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other."

Namrata’s last appearance was in the 2004 Hindi film, Insaaf: The Justice. She was also seen in Gurinder Chadha’s Bride and Prejudice the same year. Namrata and Mahesh married in February 2005.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Telugu action drama film Sarkaru Vaari Paata which was declared a super hit. Apart from that, he will be teaming up with director SS Rajamouli for an upcoming action entertainer film. This movie will roll after Mahesh Babu is done with Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming movie.

