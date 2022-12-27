Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar share pics from Switzerland with their children ahead of New Year. See pics

Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar along with their children--Gautam and Sitara, are all set to welcome the new year as they spend it in Lucern, Switzerland. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the couple posted similar photos as the family posed near a Christmas tree. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and kids jet off for Christmas-New Year holiday, spotted at airport)

In the picture, Mahesh wore a blue sweater, khaki pants, a cap, and shoes. Namrata Shirodkar opted for a white and beige tracksuit. While Gautam wore a white sweatshirt and blue jeans, Sitara was seen in a cream sweater and grey pants. A huge tree, decorated with lights and gifts, stood behind them in a room. All of them smiled and posed for the camera. In the photo, Mahesh had his arms around Gautham and Namrata while Sitara stood in front of him.

In the caption, Mahesh tagged the Instagram account of the place they were staying and wrote, "I'm a fan! (black heart emoji)." Re-posting Mahesh's photo on her Instagram, Namrata wrote, "A little late but Merry Christmas everyone (Christmas tree, black heart and Santa Claus emojis)." Her sister, actor Shilpa Shirodkar, dropped red heart emojis.

Earlier, taking to her Instagram Stories, Namrata had posted a photo of Sitara browsing on her phone as she sat in a chair with a cup of beverage. The candid photo also gave a glimpse of the view from their hotel room. A few trees stood near their room overlooking a lake. Sharing it, Namrata wrote, "Time for some hot chocolate."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Namrata also posted several photos.

Sharing a photo of herself posing in a black and red outfit, Namrata captioned it, "Living a dream...(heart eyes emoji)." Posing with Gautam as they twinned in black outfits, Namrata said, "Rare winter moments !! Love you my big boy (red heart emojis)." She also posed for a selfie with Sitara as they sat on a bench. Namrata wrote, "Early morning strolls...lazy walks...such a lovely day."

Last week, Mahesh was seen at the Hyderabad airport with his family. As per reports, he will return to India in the first week of January to commence work on his next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. Actor Pooja Hegde has been signed as his co-star in the film.

He also has a project with SS Rajamouli in the pipeline. It is tipped to be a globe-trotting action-adventure along the lines of the Hollywood film franchise Indiana Jones. Mahesh was last seen playing a loan agent in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which grossed over ₹200 crore at the box office worldwide.

