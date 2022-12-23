Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and kids jet off for Christmas-New Year holiday, spotted at airport

Actor Mahesh Babu was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on Friday along with his family as they all left for a holiday. As per reports, Mahesh will ring in the New Year with his family at an undisclosed location before returning to India in the first week of January to commence work on his next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. Also read: Mahesh Babu wanted 'non-working' wife, Namrata Shirodkar reveals why she quit acting after marriage: He was very clear

Mahesh always goes on a quick holiday with family just before he commences shooting for a project. In the clip, Mahesh can be seen escorted by his entourage as he enters the airport. He can be seen wearing a blue hoodie, beige trousers and a cap. Towards the end of the clip, Mahesh is joined by his family – wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids.

Mahesh is currently gearing up for his next film. The project will mark Mahesh Babu’s reunion with filmmaker Trivikram for the third time after films such as Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been signed as his co-star in the film. It is expected to go on the floors later this month. SS Thaman has been signed to compose the music.

Mahesh will have a new look in the film. He will be featuring a stubble and long hair. Recently, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share his new look which has got his fans wondering if it is for his next film with filmmaker Trivikram. Some fans compared the look to Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

Mahesh was last seen playing a loan agent in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which grossed over ₹200 crore at the box-office worldwide. The film marked the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh was paired with Mahesh for the first time. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was co-produced by Mahesh Babu, was heavily panned by a section of the audience for its controversial love track between him and Keerthy Suresh.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with SS Rajamouli in the pipeline. If everything goes well, the film will go on the floors next year. It is tipped to be a globe-trotting action adventure along the lines of Indiana Jones.

