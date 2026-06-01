Mahesh Babu's theatre to welcome IMAX back to Hyderabad after 11 long years; fans excited for Varanasi as Peddi misses

Hyderabad once boasted of the iconic Prasad’s IMAX, which stopped screening in the format 11 years ago and has been running as a PCX multiplex. Fans of the format, however, have been longing to watch films in the format for more than a decade now and have been settling for other formats. All that’s about to change soon as Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas gets a new location.

AMB Cinemas to bring back IMAX to Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu in a still from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

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On Monday, AMB Cinemas (Asian Mahesh Babu Cinemas) announced that it is bringing IMAX back to Hyderabad. “MAX PICTURE. MAX SOUND. MAX IMMERSION. Introducing, IMAX. Coming soon only at AMB Classic Victory, Hyderabad.” The text on their announcement poster reads, “To the city that turns every release into a festival. To the land where cinema is a celebration. The format it always deserved is finally here.”

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{{^usCountry}} Executive Director of Asian Group, Jyesth Narang, also confirmed the news, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Really Happy To Announce This. IMAX IS COMING BACK TO HYDERABAD! Hyderabad we finally got an IMAX Back! Will be coming in AMB Classic Sudarshan! #IMAX #Hyderabad #AMBClassic #AMBCinemas #Cinema #New.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Executive Director of Asian Group, Jyesth Narang, also confirmed the news, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Really Happy To Announce This. IMAX IS COMING BACK TO HYDERABAD! Hyderabad we finally got an IMAX Back! Will be coming in AMB Classic Sudarshan! #IMAX #Hyderabad #AMBClassic #AMBCinemas #Cinema #New.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The official account of Mahesh’s upcoming film, SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, also wrote, “Experience #VARANASI in IMAX in HYDERABAD and worldwide on April 7th, 2027.” Fans could not keep calm about the announcement, with one of them writing, “Till today I was planning to travel to USA to watch @VaranasiMovie in LA for the best experience. Now, I should rethink my plan…” Many also commented they would be ‘seated’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official account of Mahesh’s upcoming film, SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, also wrote, “Experience #VARANASI in IMAX in HYDERABAD and worldwide on April 7th, 2027.” Fans could not keep calm about the announcement, with one of them writing, “Till today I was planning to travel to USA to watch @VaranasiMovie in LA for the best experience. Now, I should rethink my plan…” Many also commented they would be ‘seated’. {{/usCountry}}

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Till today I was planning to travel to USA to watch @VaranasiMovie in LA for the best experience. Now, I should rethink my plan… https://t.co/hFy8D0b3t1 — VardhanDHFM (@_VardhanDHFM_) June 1, 2026

Will IMAX be open in time for Peddi’s release?

The answer is no. Despite posters from team Peddi announcing that the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer will be available to watch in IMAX, causing some confusion, it has been confirmed that the theatre will not open on time for its June 4 release. The posters were to announce their availability in other states. The agreement between IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and Asian Cinemas is for three locations. The first location, AMB Classic, will open before the end of 2026, and the two remaining locations, including one in Hyderabad, are planned for 2028.

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Incidentally, when Vice President of IMAX, Preetham Daniel, wrote, “@ssrajamouli next film Varanasi is confirmed to be the 2nd filmed for IMAX titled. The movie release in 2027. The film will feature 1.43 sequences exclusively in IMAX as shown at today's event,” in November 2025, Rajamouli had asked him, “I really hope that by the time #Varanasi releases or even before, we'll at least have a 1.43 IMAX screen in India and an IMAX in my land Hyderabad.”

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“Hyderabad’s appetite and love for cinema is unparalleled, and bringing back the prestigious IMAX format to Hyderabad is a matter of great honour and pride for AMB Cinemas,” said Suniel Narang and Bharat Narang, Managing Directors of AMB Cinemas, in a press note. “2025 was our best year ever at the box office in India – powered by a dynamic slate of Hollywood and Indian films — and our strong performance is driving demand among new and existing exhibition partners in the region,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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