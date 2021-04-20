Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Mahesh Babu wishes mother on her birthday, says 'grateful for you everyday'
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu wishes mother on her birthday, says 'grateful for you everyday'

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar wished his mother on her birthday on Tuesday.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Mahesh Babu with his mom Indira Devi.

Actor Mahesh Babu on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish his mother Indira Devi on the occasion of her birthday. Sharing a throwback picture where he’s seen holding her hand, Mahesh wrote that he’s grateful to her every single day.

Mahesh wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday Amma. Grateful for you everyday.”

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar also wished her mum-in-law and wrote a beautiful post on Instagram. “To the most loving and nurturing person I know, her strength and kindness continue to inspire me every day. Happy birthday Mummy,” she wrote.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika reunite for new TVC, see video

Pawan Kalyan tests positive for Covid-19, Mahesh Babu wishes him speedy recovery

Samantha calls out media: 'Since when did actors' opinions matter so much'

Khiladi teaser: Is Ravi Teja playing dual roles?

Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shoot of upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The first schedule was supposed to take place in the US. However, due to the pandemic situation, the makers shifted the shooting location to Dubai where the majority of the film was shot over the last two months.

It has so far been confirmed that Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady. However, it was rumoured that Anil Kapoor has been approached with the offer to play the antagonist.

Going by his recent public appearances, Mahesh Babu is seen sporting slightly longer hair and it’s said to be for his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. In the film, Mahesh Babu has teamed up with filmmaker Parasuram for the first time.

Mahesh’s last on screen appearance was in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office. Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mahesh babu namrata shirodkar telugu cinema

Related Stories

telugu cinema

Pawan Kalyan tests positive for Covid-19, Mahesh Babu wishes him a speedy recovery

PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 09:00 PM IST
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu spends Sunday chilling with daughter by the pool, Namrata Shirodkar shares pic

PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:50 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP