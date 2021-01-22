IND USA
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for 15 years.
Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on birthday with a beautiful post

Mahesh Babu took to social media to post a happy picture with wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar to wish her on her birthday. He also addressed her as his 'boss lady'.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:55 AM IST

Actor Mahesh Babu on Friday took to Twitter to wish his wife Namrata Shirodkar with a beautiful post on the occasion of her birthday. Calling her boss lady, he said this day is to celebrate the amazing woman.

Mahesh and Namrata have been married for 15 years. They have two children – son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

“Someone I love was born today! Every day with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady (sic),”Mahesh wrote.


On the career front, Mahesh will soon begin shooting for his upcoming Telugu action flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The project will be directed by Parasuram and marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.

Apparently, a month-long schedule is planned in Washington DC for the film and the makers have already begun the visa formalities. The team is likely to travel soon to commence shooting.

As per recent reports, both Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan are rumoured to be playing key roles in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, the makers haven’t made any official announcement yet.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth, thank paparazzi for respecting their request

Mahesh also has a rumoured project with director Vamshi Paidipally, with whom he had worked in the Telugu film Maharshi. Recently, Mahesh also hinted that he will be reuniting with Trivikram soon for another project. Rumours have been making the rounds about their reunion for a while.

Mahesh and Trivikram have worked together in two projects so far. Khaleja was their second collaboration after the highly successful Athadu.

Close
