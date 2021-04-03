Makers of Pushpa teaser fans with first glimpse of Allu Arjun, see video

The makers of Pushpa on Saturday teased fans with a video which gives a glimpse of Allu Arjun’s character from the movie. He will be seen playing a red sandalwood smuggler in the film. The character introduction video will be unveiled on April 7.

The video gives a quick glimpse of Arjun’s character and he’s seen running in the middle of a dense forest.

The project, which is tipped to be a thriller shot in a forest and is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 13, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages.

The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third collaboration of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi was originally signed as the antagonist; however, he recently opted out of the project for reasons unknown. He was subsequently replaced by Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

In December 2020, the shoot of the film was suspended after six crew members tested positive while shooting in a specially erected set in Visakhapatnam.

The film’s director Sukumar, Allu Arjun and the cinematographer tested negative when they got themselves tested for the coronavirus. The shooting was resumed in the second week of January earlier this year.

The makers had recently revealed that they spent a whopping ₹6 crore for a chase sequence in the movie which was shot under the supervision of a few international stuntmen.