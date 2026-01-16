Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office collection day 5: Chiranjeevi film holds on to the momentum, crosses ₹120 crore

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office collection day 5: Chiranjeevi is proving that there is no one quite like him when it comes to mass appeal and superstardom, even at the age of 70. The star's latest release has become a success at the box office despite facing box office heat from The Raja Saab. (Also read: As Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu crosses ₹200 crore worldwide, director Anil Ravipudi thanks audience) Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office collection day 5: Chiranjeevi in a still from Anil Ravipudi's comedy film.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the action comedy has now managed to collect as high as ₹18.5 crore, as per early estimates. It is six times more than the collections of Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab on the same day. It is a very good number, given that the film has refused to slow down on a weekday and retained the pull that began with the Sankranthi release. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹120.35 crore.

The film is expected to show growth as it enters the first weekend, and overtake the collections of The Raja Saab.

About the film In the film, Chiranjeevi plays the role of a former operative with the national security agencies who falls in love with Nayanthara and decides to become a devoted family man. It also features an extended cameo by Daggubati Venkatesh. The film is produced by Sahu Garapati & Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments banners. The music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. It is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Anil spoke to the press after the release of MSVPG and stated that he received calls from many filmmakers and actors from the Telugu film industry. He said, “Most happiest thing for me is that filmmakers I admire called me after the film was released. K Raghavendra Rao garu called me, as did VV Vinayak garu, who called me after the premieres. Vinayak garu is the first person I always call. SS Rajamouli garu also texted me last night, as did superstar Mahesh (Babu) garu. Nithiin, Manchu Manoj, so many others congratulated me.”