As Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu crosses ₹200 crore worldwide, director Anil Ravipudi thanks audience

Taking to his X account on Friday evening, Anil shared a poster that saw him standing beside Chiranjeevi while ‘200 crore’ was written in bold behind them. In the caption, he wrote, "It’s JUST FIRST POWER-PLAY… Boss batting with "INFRONT COLLECTION" festival. To the audience gods (folded hands emoticons)."

Chiranjeevi’s return to the big screens with Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has proved to be a triumphant one. The action comedy has now crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide within 4 days of release. On Friday, director Anil Ravipudi took to his X account to thank fans and viewers for their continuous support for the film that has resulted in its blockbuster run. (Also read: How 70-year-old Chiranjeevi beat Prabhas in Sankranti clash; earned 300% more than The Raja Saab at the box office )

More details The cast and crew of the film also met a day ago to celebrate the film's success. Anil wrote, “A memorable night celebrating #MegaBlockBusterMSG with my heroes and the entire team. Grateful to Mega PowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu for being part of the celebration and making it truly memorable for our whole team of #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru. Thank you all the audience once again. Feeling blessed and grateful.” Chiranjeevi threw a party at his Jubilee Hills home to celebrate MSVPG’s success, which was also attended by Venkatesh, who played a cameo in the film.

The film is receiving a good response in theatres, with most shows in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana running houseful. Producer Shine Screens announced on Wednesday that extra shows are being added for the film ahead of Sankranthi due to demand. “On huge public demand, extra shows and additional screens have been added across all centres for #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru,” they wrote. It also stars Nayanthara and features an extended cameo by Daggubati Venkatesh. The film was released on a Monday, January 12, ahead of the Sankranti holiday.