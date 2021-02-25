Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics, fans say he looks like a teenager
telugu cinema

Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics, fans say he looks like a teenager

Naga Chaitanya was spotted in a clean shaven look on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Naga Chaitanya in a clean shaven look.

Actor Naga Chaitanya has finally gotten rid of his thick beard which he grew for the shoot of his upcoming Telugu release Love Story. Fans say his new clean-shaven look makes him look like a teenager.

Chaitanya's look got revealed on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function. His pictures got circulated on social media and some fans pointed out that he looks like a teenager.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya’s upcoming release Love Story will hit the screens on April 16. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut via Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Talking about the project, Kammula recently told Times of India in an interview: “It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

"Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” Kammula said. The film, being produced by Ram Mohan Rao, was wrapped up in three schedules.

Also read: Nazriya Fahadh has a blast grooving to the hit Tamil number Vaathi Coming, see video

Chaitanya will also soon begin work on his upcoming Telugu project which is titled Thank You. The film will mark his second collaboration with director Vikram Kumar, who had previously worked with him in Manam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
naga chaitanya sukumar

Related Stories

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut says she’s only actress since Sridevi to do comedy, was 'stuck in edgy roles' before Tanu Weds Manu

PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:16 PM IST
bollywood

Richa Chadha shares Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan song Lutt Gaye to express agony on getting fuel tank filled

UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:04 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP