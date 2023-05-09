Naga Chaitanya opens up on his failed marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Unfortunate but have respect for that phase’

Actor Naga Chaitanya has called whatever happened in his personal life with marriage an ‘unfortunate’ event. In a new interview, he said that he has immense respect for that phase of his life. The actor added that the media reportage has diminished that respect. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya says ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu deserves all the happiness)

Samantha Akkineni married Naga Chaitanya in 2017.

On October 2, 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation, ending four years of marriage. They shared a joint statement on Instagram. Both of them went their separate ways and focused on their careers. However, they have been at the receiving end of constant vilification.

In an interview with Prema the Journalist, Chaitanya opened up on his marriage. When asked about how he sees his relationship with Samantha, he said he only has immense respect for that phase. “Whatever happened in my personal life with my marriage, that’s very unfortunate. But I have immense respect for that phase of my life. It is due to the media reportage and how they’ve portrayed everything by speculating and spreading rumours, the whole respect is lost, diminished in the public eye. This is what hurt me a lot,” Chaitanya said.

Chaitanya said it’s very hurting to know that people are still holding on to the issue and dragging it. “Just for headlines, they’re linking my name to some third person and speculating more. This has really hurt me a lot. For no reason or fault at all of the third party, they’re being dragged into this whole issue. Whatever happened has happened, they should let go,” he said.

Currently, Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of the forthcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Custody. In the Venkat Prabhu-directed film Custody, Chaitanya plays a police constable. He, recently, took out time to interact with some police constables in Hyderabad about his experience of turning into a cop.

Talking about playing such a character, Chaitanya said that he was excited to play a constable. “It is a role that has not been explored much in recent times. Constables are fresh out of training and they have the fire in them to make a change. The future is in their hands,” he said.

