Naga Chaitanya's fan dives into a river to meet Telugu star, watch video

Actor Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting in East Godavari for his upcoming Telugu film, Thank You. In a video that has surfaced on social media, a fan is seen jumping into the river with the hope to meet his favourite actor, who was seated in a boat.

In the video, the fan was seen shouting and waving at Naga Chaitanya from a bridge. As the boat made its way beneath the bridge, the fan jumped into the stream and swam his way to meet Naga Chaitanya. Later, Naga Chaitanya met the fan and advised him to not indulge in such actions again. He went on to pose for a picture with him.

Thank You marks Naga Chaitanya’s second collaboration with filmmaker Vikram Kumar. The actor recently shaved his beard for his character in the movie required him to sport a clean-shaven look.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya’s upcoming release Love Story will hit the screens on April 16. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Whereas, director Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut via Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Speaking about the movie, Kammula told The Times of India: “It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He also revealed that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

"Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” Kammula added.

Love Story is produced by Ram Mohan Rao and wrapped filming in three schedules.

