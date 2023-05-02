Naga Chaitanya says being ‘good friends’ after break up irritates him: ‘I didn’t ask for friendship’

Actor Naga Chaitanya recently opened up about what it feels to be rejected in a relationship. He is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Custody. During the promotion of the film, the actor played a round of truth and dare and answered some interesting questions and also talked about the concept of being friends with ex. Also read: Police constable tells Naga Chaitanya his film helped him recover from brain injury

Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Custody.

Naga Chaitanya often makes news about his personal life. He was married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu till 2021 when the two announced their separation. He is rumoured to be dating actor Shobhita Dhulipala. However, neither he nor the actor has confirmed the reports yet.

Chaitanya recently appeared in a video with Youtuber Irfan for the promotion of his upcoming film. The two played a game of truth or dare and gave unfiltered answers to some questions. As part of a question about being rejected in a relationship, Irfan spoke about his break-up from two and a half years ago when asked about rejection in a relationship

He explained how the girl told him it won’t work out but suggested that they can be good friends. Chaitanya quickly responded to his statement. “We can be good friends. It is that part that irritates me the most. I didn’t ask for friendship,” Chaitanya said.

When the clip from the interview surfaced on social media, several people agreed with Chaitanya’s opinion. One user wrote: “+1. Can totally relate to that kind of irritation.” Another user wrote: “Can’t agree with him more.”

As part of the same interview, Naga Chaitanya also spoke about his biggest regret in life. “I don't have any regrets per se. I see them as experiences from which I’ve learnt. There are 2-3 films that I regret doing but again I see them as the kind of work I shouldn’t repeat,” he said.

Chaitanya's next film Custody stars him as a police constable. It is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film is set to release on May 12, and also stars Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami in crucial roles.

