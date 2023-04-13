Police constable tells Naga Chaitanya his film helped him recover from brain injury

Actor Naga Chaitanya is busy with the promotions of his upcoming Telugu action-thriller, Custody. He plays a police constable in the Venkat Prabhu- directed film. He recently took out time to interact with some police constables in Hyderabad about the experience of turning into a cop. As part of the interaction, one police constable told Chaitanya how his film Tadakha helped him recover from a brain injury. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies talking about Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala dating rumours Naga Chaitanya met some police constables in Hyderabad recently.

Custody, is set to release in theatres on May 12 and marks the maiden collaboration between Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu.

“I really like your film Tadakha that you did with Sunil, who plays a police officer. In the film, villains thrash him very badly and you come and make him fearless with your words. I like that part very much because one year back I met with a bike accident and had a blood clot in my brain and lost my ability to speak. This film inspired me so much and I have been able to speak a little bit and run now. Today, I am in this stage only because of you,” the police constable said.

Another constable praised Chaitanya for taking up such a role. “It is very rare for a star to play a police constable. They usually prefer playing high-ranking officers,” he said.

Talking about playing such a character, Chaitanya said that he was excited to play a constable. “It is a role that has not been explored much in recent times. Constables are fresh out of training and they have the fire in them to make a change. The future is in their hands,” he said.

In the video, Chaitanya goes on to perform some physical tasks effortlessly after a constable challenges him. He even performs 30 push-ups in one go.

The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami in crucial roles. It will also be dubbed and released in Tamil and Hindi.

