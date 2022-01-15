Naga Chaitanya says his best onscreen chemistry is with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is huge fan of Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt

Actor Naga Chaitanya has revealed that he shares the best onscreen chemistry with his ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In a new interview, he also spoke about the female Bollywood actors he wants to work with. The actor also spoke about his role in Laal Singh Chaddha and co-star Aamir Khan.

Chaitanya and Naga announced their separation in October last year on their social media accounts. They issued statements ending their nearly four-year-long marriage.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Naga Chaitanya replied 'Samantha' when asked with whom he has 'best onscreen chemistry'. When asked about the best way to deal with the 'over intrusive media about your personal life', he responded with 'don't react'. He was also asked about one film of his that should have a Hindi remake, Naga Chaitanya replied, Majili. The 2019 Telugu romantic sports film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Divyansha Kaushik.

When asked about the 'Bollywood actress' he is excited to work with, he replied saying he's 'a huge fan of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt'. "I love their performances. So if I ever get an opportunity I would love to share screen space with them in some way," he added.

Naga Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha which also features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The film, scheduled to release on April 14, 2022, has been directed by Advait Chandan. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya features in Kalyan Krishna Kurasala's Bangarraju. The film also features his father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Ramya Krishnan, and Krithi Shetty.

