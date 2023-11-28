Naga Chaitanya says Samantha Ruth Prabhu's The Family Man ‘blew his mind’; reveals lesser-known fact about Aamir Khan

Naga Chaitanya revealed that he has seen the acclaimed series The Family Man, starring ex-wife and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In a recent rapid-fire interview with Pinkvilla, when Naga Chaitanya was asked to name a recent web series that he loved, he instantly named The Family Man. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya says ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu deserves all the happiness: ‘Both of us have moved on with our lives’)

What Naga Chaitanya said

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021 with a joint statement.

Naga Chaitanya was asked about one Indian web show that blew his mind, he said: “I think The Family Man series.” In the same interview, he also revealed one lesser-known fact about Aamir Khan and said “He loves singing old Hindi songs. He sings for us all the time.”

Samantha was part of the second season of The Family Man series. She played the role of the main antagonist, making her foray into the digital medium. The show also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Samantha and Naga's relationship timeline

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first met on Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). She made her film debut with Chaitanya in the Telugu film. They also starred opposite one another in the films Autonagar Surya (2014), Manam (2014) and Majili (2019). The actors were also part of the ensemble cast in the National Film Award-winning Mahanati (2018). The couple got married in October 2017 and announced their divorce in October 2021.

Earlier, in an interview with Prema the Journalist, Chaitanya opened up on his marriage. When asked about how he sees his relationship with Samantha, he said he only has immense respect for that phase. “Whatever happened in my personal life with my marriage, that’s very unfortunate. But I have immense respect for that phase of my life. It is due to the media reportage and how they’ve portrayed everything by speculating and spreading rumours, the whole respect is lost, diminished in the public eye. This is what hurt me a lot,” he said.

Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of his next, supernatural thriller series named Dhootha. which arrives on Prime Video on December 1.

