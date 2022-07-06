Naga Chaitanya shares unseen pics featuring father Nagarjuna, mom Lakshmi: 'People who matter the most'

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya shared a series of unseen pictures on Instagram. The pictures featured him, his father Nagarjuna, his mother Lakshmi Daggubati and his pet. Naga, who is currently awaiting the release of his film Thank You said that ahead of the release, he wanted to thank the people who matter to him the most. Also Read: Naga Chaitanya opens up on nasty news reports about him, family being dragged into it

Sharing the pictures, Naga wrote, “#themagicwordisthankyou Thank you - A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most. My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film . I’m dedicating this post to some of the people who matter the most to me .. saying thankyou to them is never enough .. would also love for you all to share pictures of people who mean the same to you .. tag #themagicwordisthankyou let’s come together on this one ! Amma - for being my core , rooting me from time to time and being unconditional in every way possible . Nana - for showing me a direction and being my friend that no other friend can be. Hash - for making me feel , showing me how to love and just keeping me human ! #thankyouthemovie releasing July 22nd.”

In the first picture, a toddler Naga posed with his mom Lakshmi, who held him close for the picture. The next picture features Naga's father, actor Nagarjuna. Both of them are looking away from the camera as a happy Naga sipped a cold drink. The last picture features his pet Hash.

Actor Prachi Desai commented, “This is adorable.” Another one asked if Hash was Naga's ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pet. The fan wrote, “Isn't that Samantha Ruth Prabhu pet?” While one said, “It looks incomplete without Samantha,” many other adored the photos.

Naga's Thank You, is a Telugu-language romantic comedy film directed by Vikram Kumar. It is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Naga, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on 22 July 2022.

He will also be seen in Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 American classic Forrest Gump. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan and is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

