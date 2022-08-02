Naga Chaitanya smiles when asked about rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor Naga Chaitanya reacted for the first time when asked about his rumoured girlfriend, actor Sobhita Dhulipala. In a new interview, Naga Chaitanya was asked what came to his mind when he heard Sobhita's name. The actor laughed and nodded his head at first. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu on trolls blaming her for rumours about Naga Chaityana dating Shobhita Dhulipala)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, several reports said Chaitanya and Sobhita were in a relationship. It was the first time he was linked to Sobhita, months after he parted ways with his ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chaitanya and Samantha ended their almost four-year-long marriage in October last year. They announced their separation on their respective social media accounts.

During a chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Chaitanya was asked about Sobhita. Instead of replying promptly, he at first laughed heartily and then nodded his head. Chaitanya then simply said, "I'm just gonna smile."

In June, Samantha reacted to a news report saying that Chaitanya's fans were upset with her PR team for planting baseless rumours about him and Sobhita. As per the report, Samantha’s PR team was supposedly behind the rumours about Chaitanya dating Sobhita. Samantha wrote on Twitter, “Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on... you should move on too! Concentrate on your work… on your families... move on.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, speaking with Times of India, Chaitanya spoke about his separation and moving on in life. “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that,” he said.

Currently, Chaitanya is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha in which he plays the character Balaraju. The film marks his Bollywood debut and is all set to release in theatres on August 11. The movie also features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON