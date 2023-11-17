Naga Chaitanya spends time with cancer patients in Hyderabad, plays musical chairs with them

Naga Chaitanya took time off from promoting his upcoming projects to spend time with young cancer patients at St Judes in Hyderabad. In the pictures shared by his team, the actor can be seen interacting with the kids, playing musical chairs with them and overall, spreading smiles. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya, Mrunal Thakur come in support of Rashmika Mandanna)

Naga Chaitanya spends time with cancer patients

Naga Chaitanya with a child in Hyderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor visited the home on Children’s Day and stocked it with supplies they needed to look after the children. He also posed for clicks with the children and the staff at the home before bidding them farewell.

Naga Chaitanya’s OTT debut

Naga Chaitanya will soon make his streaming debut with a series titled Dhoota, directed by Vikram Kumar. The series will begin streaming on December 1. The actor has begun promoting the series. He was recently in Mumbai to promote it at the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. He even discussed his love for cricket.

His upcoming projects

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the multi-lingual film Custody which hit screens earlier this year. The film didn’t receive a good response and was panned by critics for its story and performances. The actor will soon be seen in a film directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo had previously worked together in Premam and his Love Story co-star Sai Pallavi is also on board the project. The film will be set in a fishing hamlet and will see him play a fisherman for the first time in his career.

Rumoured girlfriend

Naga Chaitanya has also been in the news lately after pictures of him on a vacation with Sobhita Dhulipala surfaced on social media. The actors however chose to remain quiet and never confirmed if they were dating. Sobhita has also stated in interviews that she chooses to keep her personal life private and only talk about her work.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.