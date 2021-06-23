Naga Chaitanya undergoes massive physical transformation for next, see workout video

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who currently awaits the release of upcoming Telugu romantic drama Love Story, is undergoing a massive physical transformation for his next project whose details are yet unknown. A video of Naga Chaitanya lifting heavy in the gym has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Chaitanya can be seen squatting heavy weights and is being cheered on by his trainer.

Naga Chaitanya will soon commence work on his upcoming Telugu film, Thank You, which will be directed by Vikram Kumar. However, it’s not sure if the transformation is for this project.

Announcing the project last April, Chaitanya tweeted: “Thank You. An expression that can be forgotten or when used right can mean more than any other there is. Thank You Movie. A story I’m looking forward to tell! With a team I’m really thankful I met.” The project will mark the second collaboration of Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam, which also starred Nagarjuna and late Nageswara Rao in key roles.

Rakul Preet Singh, as per reports, will most likely pair up with Chaitanya in Thank You. To be bankrolled by Dil Raju, the project will go on the floors later this year.

Also read: Minissha Lamba says she was cheated on when she was dating an actor, calls her ex ‘a big flirt’

During the project announcement, an excited Vikram Kumar wrote on twitter: “Very happy birthday dearest @iamnagarjuna Thank you for everything #ThankYouTheMovie My next directorial venture with @chay_akkineni produced by #DilRaju.”

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula and co-starring Sai Pallavi is ready for release. The film stars Chaitanya in the role of a US-returned character who falls in love with a girl from Telangana.