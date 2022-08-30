Inside Nagarjuna’s birthday celebration with wife Amala, son Akhil Akkineni, pink cakes and happy faces. See pic

Nagarjuna celebrated his birthday on August 29. The actor, who will soon be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, tuned 63 and celebrated his special day at home with his family. Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni and wife Amala Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the celebration. The trio posed for the perfect family photo before the actor cut two pink birthday cakes. Read more: Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor feast on traditional South Indian thali at Brahmastra event in Chennai

On Monday, Akhil shared a photo with his parents from Nagarjuna’s birthday. Akhil, Amala and Nagarjuna are seen inside their home as they smile and pose for the camera. Chaitanya Akkineni is not seen with the family.While Nagarjuna wore a printed yellow T-shirt, Akhil wore a beige shirt and Amala was seen in a blue top. Sharing their photo, captured before the cake-cutting session, Akhil wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday my king (Nagarjuna)! Love these moments; blessed! Have the best year ahead.” Soon, fans flooded the comments section of his post with messages like ‘happy birthday king’ and ‘Happy birthday Nagarjuna sir’.

Amala Akkineni wished ‘darling husband’ Nagarjuna with a sweet birthday post.

Amala also took to Instagram to post the family photo. In the caption, she wished her ‘darling husband’ and thanked their well-wishers and fans for their love. She wrote, “A special day ends with a special moment - Happy birthday to my darling husband. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and blessings on our special day.”

Many celebs also shared their birthday wishes and love for Nagarjuna on Monday. Telugu actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, ‘Happy birthday Nagarjuna! Wishing you happiness and abundance always!” Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter and shared his photo with Nagarjuna, and wrote, “Happy Birthday my dear friend. Wish you good health, happiness and success always!” Dulquer Salmaan shared his photo with Nagarjuna as he wished him. He tweeted, “Wishing the wonderful and stylish king Nagarjuna garu (sir), our dearest Nag sir, a very happy birthday! Lots and lots of love!”

Nagarjuna will be seen next in the action-thriller The Ghost. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, it also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyenga. The film is set to release on October 5. Before that Nagarjuna will be seen in the upcoming fantasy-drama Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

