Nagarjuna: Pandemic made me realise you can get wiped out from this world anytime

After an uncertain 2020, the year started with a sense of normalcy, which was eroded with the havoc of the second wave of the virus crisis in India. And South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is taking away important life lessons from all these experiences .

Instead of despairing about the moments of pause, delay in shooting or shuffle of release plans, he chooses to focus on all the positive things.

“I have learnt a lot of patience and humility. And coronavirus has taught me, ‘Don’t think you are too big, you can anytime get wiped out’. In fact, the whole world can be wiped out. So, don’t think you are someone big and won’t get affected,” Nagarjuna shares.

The actor adds that there has been a lot of introspection, too, besides time spent bonding with the family.

“Since long, I have been working continuously, and had never stopped to look at that. And in these past few months, everything came to a stop. And it was good.” he says.

One positive thing on the work front, the 61-year-old points, is the boom of OTT platforms in the country, which he calls a great boon for filmmakers.

“Now, all kinds of films will see the light. Some films are made and they never release. They either don’t find buyers, or even if they are released in theatre, nobody come to watch it. But on OTT, they will probably watch that film,” he says, noting that this also gives a chance to people to experiment with varied roles and stories.

That being said, he doesn’t discredit the power of the big screen, and hopes people will “come out and follow the norms” once theatres reopen.

Meanwhile, the actor, who was last seen as a ruthless NIA officer in Wild Dog, is also in talks for web project, which will mark his debut in the space.

“I like the idea which is being developed, and I would love to do it. Also, because it’s a new platform for me. We can experiment. We can go a little overboard, which we can’t do in film,” he concludes, without revealing much about the project.