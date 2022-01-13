Nandamuri Balakrishna on Andhra Pradesh ticket pricing row: ‘Maybe Akhanda success is beginning of a new story’

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has finally reacted to the ongoing movie ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh. He thinks the government feels audiences won’t come to theaters during the pandemic, but the success of his film Akhanda could give them confidence.

At the Thank You meet event organised to celebrate the success of Akhanda, Balakrishna was asked to comment on the ongoing ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh. He said the industry ‘needs to come together’ to raise the concerns to the government.

“It is not my opinion alone that matters in this regard. As an industry, we need to come together and discuss the issue and place our concerns in front of the government. We should also understand that the government makes quite an earning from the entertainment industry. I think maybe the government thought audiences won’t come to theatres during the coronavirus pandemic,” Balakrishna said, indirectly hinting that this could be the reason behind the slashed ticket prices.

He further added: “The success of our film Akhanda would give them confidence to take our suggestions into consideration. Maybe this success is the beginning of a new story.”

Nandamuri Balakrishna is basking in the glory of the phenomenal success of his latest release Akhanda, which has grossed over ₹100 crore at the box-office.

Akhanda, which marked Balakrishna’s reunion with director Boyapati Srinu after delivering hits like Simhaa and Legend, featured the actor in dual roles. The film also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth in key roles.

Balakrishna will soon commence work on his upcoming yet-untitled Telugu project with Gopichand Malineni. The makers recently revealed that they’ve also signed Shruti Haasan and Kannada star Duniya Vijay to play crucial roles in the movie.

Balakrishna recently donned the hat of a chat show host with his show Unstoppable, which streams on Aha OTT platform.

