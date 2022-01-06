Nagarjuna says he has no issue with ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh, fan says 'he wants to play safe'

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna latest comment on the ongoing ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh seems to have not gone down well with his fans. He has said that he has no issue with the ticket pricing as far as his movies are concerned.

Speaking at the event which was conducted to announce the release date of his forthcoming Telugu romantic drama Bangarraju; Nagarjuna commented on the ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh.

When Nagarjuna was asked if he had any problems releasing his film at a time when ticket prices are at the lowest in Andhra Pradesh, he said: “I have no issues. If tickets were priced higher, we’d make some more money. But I don’t have any issues as far as my movie is concerned.”

A moviegoer commented, “Nag’s films are mostly low-budget ones so it won’t make a much difference. He wants to play safe.” Another said, "Today it has been proven that Telugu film industry has no unity. Change your stands @RGVzoomin. #Nagarjuna." One more commented, “The fear to save his film from being attacked and theatres shut down #Nagarjuna #Bangarraju.”

Bangarraju is gearing up for release on January 14 for Sankranti festival. Directed by K. Kalyan Krishna, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty and Fariaa Abdullah.

Talking about the release date of the movie, Nagarjuna said: “We had not planned this release date earlier. Bangarrajuis a star-studded movie. We weren’t quite sure about having the film ready for a festival release. It was just yesterday we decided to go ahead and release the movie on 14th January only after getting clarity from our technical and post-production teams. If everything goes smoothly and perfectly without any Covid-related disturbances, we will release it on January 14.”

