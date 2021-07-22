Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
telugu cinema

Nandamuri Balakrishna says he doesn’t know AR Rahman, fans roast him. Watch viral clip

In a viral clip, Nandamuri Balakrishna is seen saying that he did not know who AR Rahman was. Fans of the music director trashed the Telugu actor. Watch.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 01:03 PM IST
AR Rahman had incidentally composed music for Nandamuri Balakrishna's film, Nippu Ravva.

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, in an interview to a leading Telugu channel, has stirred up a controversy after he claimed he doesn’t know who AR Rahman is or care for his achievements.

Talking to TV9, Balakrishna claimed he doesn’t know AR Rahman, who gives one hit album every decade. A short clip from the interview has gone viral on social media.

Nandamuri Balakrishna said: “I don’t know who Rahman is. I don’t care. Once in a decade, he gives a hit and gets an Oscar award.”

Fans trolled Balakrishna for his cheeky response. One fan pointed out that it’s a tragedy to not know about a global icon like AR Rahman.

Another fan wrote that it’s this attitude of Balakrishna that makes people hate him.

It’s worth mentioning that AR Rahman had composed the background music for Balakrishna’s 1993 Telugu film, Nippu Ravva.

On the career-front, Balakrishna is gearing up for the release of upcoming Telugu film Akhanda, which marks the third time reunion of the star with director Boyapati Srinu.

This project features Balakrishna in dual roles. Apparently, one of the characters is of an aghora and the makers gave a glimpse of the look when the film’s teaser was released recently. The team has shot a major schedule in Varanasi.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan poses with all his four kids, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh, for first time in Eid special pic

Akhanda has music by SS Thaman. The rest of the cast includes Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth in important roles.

Interestingly, Balakrishna was seen playing dual roles in his last release, Ruler. He was seen playing a politician as well as a cop.

