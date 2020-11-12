Sayyeshaa to team up with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Boyapati’s next Telugu film

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:28 IST

The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film on Tuesday confirmed they’ve signed Sayyeshaa as the leading lady in this Boyapati Srinu directorial project. The makers announced the news via a tweet, welcoming Sayyeshaa on board.

This is the third time Balakrishna and filmmaker Boyapati are joining hands together after Legend and Simhaa.

“Welcoming beautiful & talented actress @Sayyeshaa on board for #BB3. Looking forward to seeing you on sets (sic),” read a tweet from Dwaraka Creations.

This will be the first time Sayyeshaa will be teaming up with Balakrishna. Sayyeshaa currently awaits the release of Tamil film Teddy and Kannada action-drama Yuvaratna. There are also rumours that the project also stars Anjali and Sriya Saran as the leading ladies.

As per recent reports, Sanjay Dutt is said to have been signed as the antagonist. An official announcement is yet to be made. If Sanjay comes on board, this will be his second Telugu outing. He will soon begin shooting for KGF 2, in which he plays a character called Adheera.

This project will apparently feature Balakrishna in dual roles. Apparently, one of the characters is of an aghora and the makers are going to keep his look under wraps. The team plans to shoot a major schedule in Varanasi soon.

SS Thaman has been roped in to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.

Interestingly, Balakrishna was seen playing dual roles in the last release, Ruler. He was seen playing a politician as well as a cop.

