e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Sayyeshaa to team up with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Boyapati’s next Telugu film

Sayyeshaa to team up with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Boyapati’s next Telugu film

Actor Sayyeshaa will be the leading lady in Boyapati Srinu’s directorial project starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The announcement was made by the makers on Twitter.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:28 IST
Hindustan Times, Chennai
The untitled Boyapati Srinu film will star Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sayyeshaa.
The untitled Boyapati Srinu film will star Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sayyeshaa.
         

The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film on Tuesday confirmed they’ve signed Sayyeshaa as the leading lady in this Boyapati Srinu directorial project. The makers announced the news via a tweet, welcoming Sayyeshaa on board.

This is the third time Balakrishna and filmmaker Boyapati are joining hands together after Legend and Simhaa.

“Welcoming beautiful & talented actress @Sayyeshaa on board for #BB3. Looking forward to seeing you on sets (sic),” read a tweet from Dwaraka Creations.

 

This will be the first time Sayyeshaa will be teaming up with Balakrishna. Sayyeshaa currently awaits the release of Tamil film Teddy and Kannada action-drama Yuvaratna. There are also rumours that the project also stars Anjali and Sriya Saran as the leading ladies.

As per recent reports, Sanjay Dutt is said to have been signed as the antagonist. An official announcement is yet to be made. If Sanjay comes on board, this will be his second Telugu outing. He will soon begin shooting for KGF 2, in which he plays a character called Adheera.

Also read: Acharya shooting resumes without Chiranjeevi as he tests positive for Covid-19

This project will apparently feature Balakrishna in dual roles. Apparently, one of the characters is of an aghora and the makers are going to keep his look under wraps. The team plans to shoot a major schedule in Varanasi soon.

SS Thaman has been roped in to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced.

Interestingly, Balakrishna was seen playing dual roles in the last release, Ruler. He was seen playing a politician as well as a cop.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In