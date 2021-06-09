Nandamuri Balakrishna urges fans not to visit, wish him on birthday this June

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna wrote a note urging his fans not to wish him personally this year and to maintain safety measures. The actor's birthday falls on June 10. His fans come to wish him at his residence.

The actor took to Facebook and wrote, "My dear fans, I am forever grateful and indebted to you for the love you have been showering on me. My birthday is on June 10 and people from all corners come to visit and wish me every year. But, during this time, it will not be safe for you to come and greet me. All your love and support have made me what I am today and I request you all to celebrate my birthday indoors with your favorite ones. I can't stand the loss of a single fan. There is no blessing beyond your affection, there is no wish beyond your health. I once again urge everyone not to come and visit me."

The Akhanda actor also extended his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this pandemic, "In this time of disaster tributes to all my fans, activists, and all those people who lost their loved ones in this pandemic," he added.

A fan took to the comment section and wrote, "Sure we won't come...you are always in our hearts." Another fan said, "Advance birthday wishes to Legend!" A third user wrote, "Very good message. Happy Birthday in advance. Your fans will be happy, if you come on video and talk to us for few seconds on Birthday day." A fourth person commented, "Happy birthday in sir cinema and political legend."

Nandamuri Balakrishna last appeared in director KS Ravikumar's film Ruler which released in 2019. He will be seen next in his upcoming Telugu film Akhanda. The film will also star Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth in prominent roles.