Nani reacts to Rashmika Mandanna's deep fake video, calls it 'very scary': Not everyone will be as strong as her

Days after a deep fake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna emerged on social media platforms, Nani became the latest celebrity to raise concern about AI technology. Speaking with India Today, Nani said 'not everyone will be as strong as Rashmika'. He added that it is 'far more dangerous than what we are imagining'. (Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda reacts to rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video) Nani spoke about Rashmika Mandanna's deep fake video.

Nani on Rashmika's clip

Nani said, "Mostly the girls fall prey to it, but I am sure there are many others who did go through it and it's just now we saw an example of what it could be. But I think it's far more dangerous than what we are imagining now because we don't know or we can't even anticipate in what kind of situation it could be used. And not everyone will be as strong as Rashmika."

Nani on other women facing similar situation

He also added, "There's a lot of support, there are people who are discussing it and showing the original clip and helping out. But what happens? When it happens to someone - be a sister, a cousin, a friend, and let's say they are not in the media, not a popular person - they will not be able to handle it or clear themselves out. It is very scary and I just hope we, as a society, it's not one person's responsibility. I think we as a society should be ready to tackle that and to get that awareness about what these things could do and also to fight it back."

Rashmika posted note reacting to the video

After the video surfaced online, Rashmika shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). She had written, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

"Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," she had added.

In the video, a woman with Rashmika's face entered a lift wearing a black bodysuit. The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deepfake.

About Rashmika's films

Rashmika will be seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Chaava and Pushpa 2 in the pipeline. Chaava is all set to hit theatres on December 6, next year.

