Nani reveals what his son Arjun asked after watching Hi Nanna teaser: 'Why is the girl calling you Nanna?'

Nani shared in a recent interview that his son, Arjun, had the most adorable reaction to the teaser of his upcoming film Hi Nanna. Talking to India Today, the actor said that the 6-year-old saw the announcement and asked his father why another little girl was calling him nanna (father). (Also read: Hi Nanna teaser: Nani film promises sweet father-daughter bond, Mrunal Thakur also appears. Watch)

Nani recently shared a picture of himself celebrating Diwali with his son Arjun.

“Arjun asked me who's there in (the teaser). I said she's acting as my daughter in my film and then he said, 'she also calls you Nanna', and said, but that is what I call you. Why is she calling you Nanna?' So, I had to explain that she was acting. He just nodded, I am not sure he understood completely,” he was quoted as saying.

Nani’s son loves naach gaana in films

While Nani’s son loves watching his father’s films, the actor admitted in the same interview that he prefers the song and dance over the more emotional bits. He also stated that he will show his son the film Hi Nanna and the 2019 hit film Jersey once he’s a little older.

Fans love how adorable Arjun is

Nani rarely shares a glimpse of his personal life on social media, but when he does, fans seem to love it. His pictures with his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, are a hit but the ones with his son go viral in no time. Nani shares a close bond with his son, but he has often admitted in interviews that he always wanted a daughter.

His next film

Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv, is a romantic drama which sees Mrunal Thakur as Nani’s co-star. Kiara Khanna plays the role of Nani’s daughter in the film, which will hit screens on December 7 this year. The film was supposed to hit screens on December 21 but release has been pre-poned. Hesham Abdul Wahab’s tunes for the film, like Samayama and Ammaadi, have been received well.

