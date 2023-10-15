Hi Nanna teaser: Nani film promises sweet father-daughter bond, Mrunal Thakur also appears. Watch

The teaser of Hi Nanna is here! On Sunday, the makers released the teaser for the upcoming film starring Telugu actor Nani and Mrunal Thakur. Sweet and heartwarming, the almost two-minute-long teaser gave a glimpse of Nani as a single father, who shares a close bond with his daughter Mahi, played by child actor Kiara K. (Also read: Hi Nanna: Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Nani 30 gets official title, release date announced with teaser. Watch) Stills from the Hi Nanna teaser.

About the teaser

The teaser opens with a dinner table conversation at home between father and daughter, where Nani asks what is wrong that she is not eating her food. To this, Mahi reveals that there is a boy named Varun in her class. Her response comes as a shock to him. Later we see Mahi calling her father her best friend, and sharing that he never gets angry with her.

Here, Mrunal Thakur's character steps in and bonds with her. The teaser then goes on to reveal that she is also linked to Nani, as they share a kiss. Nani then says, "You're saying you love me, while you're getting married to someone else." The little girl later asks her, "Yashna, will you stay back with us?"

Fan reactions

The teaser was met with a positive response from fans. A fan wrote, "What a beautiful soulful teaser. Nani is fabulous as always and Mrunal is a great find of talent. Just can't wait to watch this!" Another said, "100 percent sure this movie will melt our hearts and make us experience a roller coaster ride of emotions!"

A comment read, "Nani always has a charm and would love to see him with Mrunal. His as a father and his sweet bond with his daughter absorbs me. So excited to hug this film with love and beauty." "Beautiful teaser... Nani and Mrunal pair.. Father and daughter... and beautiful visuals... Superb waiting for this movie...." wrote another fan.

Mrunal took to her Instagram account and shared the poster of the film. The poster showed her resting with Nani and the child on what seems to be a beach outdoors. "Save the date 7.12.23 it is!" she added in the caption. Hi Nanna releases in theatres on December 7.

