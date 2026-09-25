Nani says he ‘equally enjoyed’ the love and trolling The Paradise has received since its release: ‘Learnt from flaws’

Srikanth Odela and Nani’s second film together, The Paradise, hit screens on Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday. The film gave Nani the biggest opening of his career, but it also drew criticism from audiences and critics alike. Acknowledging the feedback in a new note on Friday, Nani says that he ‘enjoyed’ the love and trolling alike since its release.

Nani and Srikanth Odela's The Paradise opened to good box office collections but poor reviews.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: The Paradise actor defends Nani film despite ‘mental anguish’ from his deleted scene: ‘Stop looking for logic’)

Nani acknowledges lukewarm reviews for The Paradise

In a note he posted on X (formerly Twitter), Nani stated that he has seen all the responses to The Paradise since its release and enjoyed them all. “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out,” he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What aspects of The Paradise did Nani acknowledge in his response to criticism? In his response, Nani acknowledged both the love and trolling the film received, expressing gratitude for the audience's feedback while also recognizing the flaws pointed out by critics. Why did critics find The Paradise underwhelming despite its impressive box office opening? Critics found The Paradise underwhelming due to its reliance on familiar tropes and a chaotic narrative that failed to deliver a cohesive storyline, even though it had the biggest opening of Nani's career. How did the cast of The Paradise respond to criticism regarding the film? Cast members, including Remo Raheem, defended the film by praising its strong themes and urging audiences to enjoy it without nitpicking over logical inconsistencies, emphasizing the hard work behind its production.

{{^usCountry}} Thanking everyone for their feedback, he stated that the film was made with a lot of ‘blood and sweat’ to give fans a new experience, inviting both celebration and judgment. “Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude. Nani,” read his note. Internet shocked by Nani’s statement on day 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thanking everyone for their feedback, he stated that the film was made with a lot of ‘blood and sweat’ to give fans a new experience, inviting both celebration and judgment. “Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude. Nani,” read his note. Internet shocked by Nani’s statement on day 2 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Given that the film is still in its second day and has a weekend ahead, many were shocked to see Nani acknowledge the criticism so soon. “This tweet should have ‘waited’ at least until the end of Sunday, Nani Garu,” read one comment. “That’s a graceful response Nani garu. But you should have waited till the weekend, atleast. You all worked as a team, and now for your own credibility, putting the producers in a difficult position doesn’t feel right,” read another.

Then there were those who tagged Yash, asking him why he went radio silent after Toxic, “Hey @TheNameIsYash Boss, You would have Tweeted like this when Toxic was Going through with Lot of Forced Negetivity along with Genuine Criticism. But u went to the Cave and slept. This type of Tweet/or Something was Much needed at that Time.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several others thought it was ‘graceful’ of Nani to acknowledge that The Paradise didn’t work as intended, instead of celebrating its stellar opening. “Don't worry anna comeback gattiga ivvu (Don’t worry brother, give a good comeback),” commented a hopeful fan. Others wanted him to make family-friendly movies like Hi Nanna, Ante Sundaraniki and Gang Leader. “Bro, whatever happened has happened. But next time, please question the director when a scene makes no sense, starting with the opening scene,” read one comment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Paradise stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It collected ₹76.90 crore worldwide on its opening day.