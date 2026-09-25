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Nani says he ‘equally enjoyed’ the love and trolling The Paradise has received since its release: ‘Learnt from flaws’

After the release of The Paradise, Nani says he has taken the feedback given to him by reviewers and critics. Here's what he said.

Updated on: Sep 25, 2026, 16:06:23 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Srikanth Odela and Nani’s second film together, The Paradise, hit screens on Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday. The film gave Nani the biggest opening of his career, but it also drew criticism from audiences and critics alike. Acknowledging the feedback in a new note on Friday, Nani says that he ‘enjoyed’ the love and trolling alike since its release.

Nani and Srikanth Odela's The Paradise opened to good box office collections but poor reviews.
Nani and Srikanth Odela's The Paradise opened to good box office collections but poor reviews.

(Also Read: The Paradise actor defends Nani film despite ‘mental anguish’ from his deleted scene: ‘Stop looking for logic’)

Nani acknowledges lukewarm reviews for The Paradise

In a note he posted on X (formerly Twitter), Nani stated that he has seen all the responses to The Paradise since its release and enjoyed them all. “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out,” he wrote.

Deep Dive

What aspects of The Paradise did Nani acknowledge in his response to criticism?

In his response, Nani acknowledged both the love and trolling the film received, expressing gratitude for the audience's feedback while also recognizing the flaws pointed out by critics.

Why did critics find The Paradise underwhelming despite its impressive box office opening?

Critics found The Paradise underwhelming due to its reliance on familiar tropes and a chaotic narrative that failed to deliver a cohesive storyline, even though it had the biggest opening of Nani's career.

How did the cast of The Paradise respond to criticism regarding the film?

Cast members, including Remo Raheem, defended the film by praising its strong themes and urging audiences to enjoy it without nitpicking over logical inconsistencies, emphasizing the hard work behind its production.
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Given that the film is still in its second day and has a weekend ahead, many were shocked to see Nani acknowledge the criticism so soon. “This tweet should have ‘waited’ at least until the end of Sunday, Nani Garu,” read one comment. “That’s a graceful response Nani garu. But you should have waited till the weekend, atleast. You all worked as a team, and now for your own credibility, putting the producers in a difficult position doesn’t feel right,” read another.

Then there were those who tagged Yash, asking him why he went radio silent after Toxic, “Hey @TheNameIsYash Boss, You would have Tweeted like this when Toxic was Going through with Lot of Forced Negetivity along with Genuine Criticism. But u went to the Cave and slept. This type of Tweet/or Something was Much needed at that Time.”

Several others thought it was ‘graceful’ of Nani to acknowledge that The Paradise didn’t work as intended, instead of celebrating its stellar opening. “Don't worry anna comeback gattiga ivvu (Don’t worry brother, give a good comeback),” commented a hopeful fan. Others wanted him to make family-friendly movies like Hi Nanna, Ante Sundaraniki and Gang Leader. “Bro, whatever happened has happened. But next time, please question the director when a scene makes no sense, starting with the opening scene,” read one comment.

The Paradise stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It collected 76.90 crore worldwide on its opening day.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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