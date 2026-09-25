Nani says he ‘equally enjoyed’ the love and trolling The Paradise has received since its release: ‘Learnt from flaws’

Srikanth Odela and Nani’s second film together, The Paradise, hit screens on Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday. The film gave Nani the biggest opening of his career, but it also drew criticism from audiences and critics alike. Acknowledging the feedback in a new note on Friday, Nani says that he ‘enjoyed’ the love and trolling alike since its release.
(Also Read: The Paradise actor defends Nani film despite ‘mental anguish’ from his deleted scene: ‘Stop looking for logic’)
Nani acknowledges lukewarm reviews for The Paradise
In a note he posted on X (formerly Twitter), Nani stated that he has seen all the responses to The Paradise since its release and enjoyed them all. “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out,” he wrote.
Deep Dive
What aspects of The Paradise did Nani acknowledge in his response to criticism?
Why did critics find The Paradise underwhelming despite its impressive box office opening?
How did the cast of The Paradise respond to criticism regarding the film?
Thanking everyone for their feedback, he stated that the film was made with a lot of ‘blood and sweat’ to give fans a new experience, inviting both celebration and judgment. “Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude. Nani,” read his note.
Internet shocked by Nani’s statement on day 2{{/usCountry}}
Thanking everyone for their feedback, he stated that the film was made with a lot of ‘blood and sweat’ to give fans a new experience, inviting both celebration and judgment. “Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude. Nani,” read his note.
Internet shocked by Nani’s statement on day 2{{/usCountry}}
Given that the film is still in its second day and has a weekend ahead, many were shocked to see Nani acknowledge the criticism so soon. “This tweet should have ‘waited’ at least until the end of Sunday, Nani Garu,” read one comment. “That’s a graceful response Nani garu. But you should have waited till the weekend, atleast. You all worked as a team, and now for your own credibility, putting the producers in a difficult position doesn’t feel right,” read another.
Then there were those who tagged Yash, asking him why he went radio silent after Toxic, “Hey @TheNameIsYash Boss, You would have Tweeted like this when Toxic was Going through with Lot of Forced Negetivity along with Genuine Criticism. But u went to the Cave and slept. This type of Tweet/or Something was Much needed at that Time.”
Several others thought it was ‘graceful’ of Nani to acknowledge that The Paradise didn’t work as intended, instead of celebrating its stellar opening. “Don't worry anna comeback gattiga ivvu (Don’t worry brother, give a good comeback),” commented a hopeful fan. Others wanted him to make family-friendly movies like Hi Nanna, Ante Sundaraniki and Gang Leader. “Bro, whatever happened has happened. But next time, please question the director when a scene makes no sense, starting with the opening scene,” read one comment.
The Paradise stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It collected ₹76.90 crore worldwide on its opening day.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.