Nani reacts to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika's vacation pics being shown at Hi Nanna event: I didn’t know they would be

Recently, a fiasco happened at the pre-release event of Hi Nanna held in Visakhapatnam that left netizen fans pics of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were shown on-screen. Anchor Suma was also called out for making light of it while Mrunal Thakur looked surprised. The actor finally addressed the same in a recent interview. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna vacation pics shown at Hi Nanna event. Mrunal Thakur looks surprised, fans are mad)

‘I apologise if someone is hurt’

Nani 'apologises to anyone hurt' by Vijay and Rashmika's pics being shown at his event(Instagram/X)

Nani was asked in an interview with M9 why Vijay and Rashmika’s pictures were shown on-screen and he said, “It’s unfortunate that happened. Even before I realised what’s happening the picture was taken down. We are all close friends, Vijay and Rashmika realise these things happen. But, if someone was truly hurt by it, me and the team apologise for it.”

‘We don’t know who did it’

He also claimed that neither him nor anchor Suma knew their pictures would be used, apart from stating that they don’t know who did it. “So many people work in putting up an event like that. It shouldn’t have happened. We called and asked around to see if we could find out who did it. But whoever did must be scared already, so we let it go. It’s a movie event, not one for a gossip website for us to pull such stunts,” he added.

What happened

Vijay and Rashmika’s vacation pictures were shown on-screen at the Hi Nanna event. Anchor Suma made light of the situation while Mrunal looked surprised and Nani smiled. Suma saw a photographer standing at the event and jokingly asked him if he’s the one who clicked their pictures in Bali. She also asked him if he can click such pictures without understanding the concept of privacy.

Celebs yet to react

While Nani addressed this in the interview, Vijay, Rashmika and Mrunal are yet to address it on their social media or otherwise.

